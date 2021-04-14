The MeetingPlay Hybrid Experience

Connect and empower your audience with MeetingPlay’s award-winning hybrid event platform backed with legendary technology and service.

Powered by our mobile event app and virtual event platform, we’ll bridge your in-person and virtual audience for a cohesive experience that’s uniquely yours.

Streamline Your Event with Hybrid Solutions

Brilliant Branding and Design

Impress your audience with a branded dashboard, virtual platform, and mobile app.

Personalized Agenda Building

Allow attendees to choose their own event journey. Our virtual platform makes it easy to favorite sessions and build their own personal agenda while guiding them to new content.

Present Your Way, Live and Virtually

Make your virtual content shine with multiple delivery formats including: Live stream, pre-recorded, collaborative, simu-live, or Zoom integration.

Give Your Sponsors High-Quality Leads

Drive sponsors and exhibitor exposure with banners, interstitials and an enhanced virtual exhibit hall. While onsite sponsors mingle, give representatives equal face time with virtual attendees.

Extend Your Content’s Reach

Extend the reach of your content and event for greater impact. Ensure your event guests never miss a session with on-demand content and social reach before, during, and after your event.

Build Lasting Engagement

Keep your remote audience as engaged as your in-person attendees. MeetingPlay’s hybrid engagement tools create an interactive experience for everyone.

Live chat

Integrated live Q&A

Live polling

Social walls

Gamification

Digital currency

Swag store

Connect Attendees with Community Driven Content

Create real communities by giving every attendee a strong voice. Keep your event alive indefinitely with our community-driven content tools.

Content playlists

Live feeds and broadcast

Live chat and Q&A

Social walls

Community forums

Create a Safety-First, Comfortable In-person Experience

Reserved Seat Selection

Empower your in-person attendees to choose their “safe place” with reserved seat selection during registration.

Touch-free Registration and Check-in

Facilitate touch-free check-in for your attendees with our facial recognition technology.

Traffic Flow Management

Promote physical distancing by guiding your onsite attendees through socially distanced zones with our mobile app.

A Premier Virtual Experience

Virtual View Selection

Inspire virtual attendees with seat selection, giving them more power over their viewing experience

Branded Virtual Selfie Booth

Strengthen the connection between your virtual and in-person audience with branded virtual selfies displayed throughout your onsite event.

