The Convention Centre Dublin (The CCD)

Safe and Flexible Event Solutions

We have always been proud to be a place that brings people from all over the world together. While the world adapts to new social distancing norms across all areas of life, hybrid and virtual events ensure conferences and meetings can continue to cross international borders.

Hybrid events – merging the virtual and physical

Hybrid events bring key speakers and, in time also delegates, together at The CCD while broadcasting to a larger audience in their homes or offices. For those attending in person, we have a range of enhancements and additional measures to ensure paramount levels of safety and comfort on site. For those elsewhere, our online event platform recreates the physical event digitally with impressive production capabilities, exposure for sponsors, networking opportunities and more.

Virtual events – a complete virtual venue experience

Advertisement

Virtual events and conferences can be so much more than just streaming a series of webinars. At The CCD, our fully customisable on-site studio options and online event platform make delegates feel like they are immersed in a virtual venue experience. Registration, sponsorship, networking and virtual meeting spaces are all recreated digitally. Expert multi-camera live streaming from The CCD with TV style graphics, as well as pre-event, professionally edited recordings can all be facilitated.

Flexibility and choice

We believe that no two events are the same and, therefore, we don’t have a dedicated studio space that gets used repeatedly from one client to the next. We listen to what each client wants to achieve and develop flexible solutions to suit their goals and priorities. Bespoke packages are designed with fully customisable renders of what your studio space and online event platform will look like, all within the impressive setting of The CCD, one of the world’s leading convention centres.

Reliability and expertise

As hosts to the Irish parliament since mid-2020, The CCD has become a forerunner in hosting safe, socially distanced events. In addition, our online event platform and broadcasting capabilities have already been tried and tested for a variety of events including award ceremonies, international conferences and conferring ceremonies. For hybrid and virtual events, our digital event strategist will work with you to develop an online event experience that will really engage your audience.

Planning for uncertainty

Organising an event in these times of ambiguity may seem like an impossible task. All our event solutions are organised by our in-house experts, eliminating the need to outsource and manage multiple suppliers. Choosing The CCD for your event comes with the added reassurance of complete flexibility. Come what may, we have a safe solution that can be rolled out at relatively short notice in response to changes in restrictions.

Ready and waiting to welcome you back

We are here to help you find new ways of connecting, so you can continue to inspire delegates and create shared experiences. Contact us today to find out more.

SPONSORED CONTENT