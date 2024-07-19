Radisson Hotels – sometimes size isn’t everything!

Explore spaces perfect for small groups: from offsite meetings to hosting workshops or group training sessions, explore our range of spaces perfect for hosting events with a smaller number of attendees. All spaces are welcoming, modern and comfortable spaces are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, onsite professionals for ensuring the smooth running of your meeting and competitive packages to suit all requirements, with catering, refreshment breaks and additional items all available for inclusion*.

To make booking these spaces as efficient and simple as possible, Radisson Meetings have launched their instant online booking platform, Book It Easy, in order to help support those last minute requirements and needs that crop up.

Save valuable time and book your next meeting in just a few clicks. Just enter your event details, check real-time availability of our meeting spaces, explore each room with 360 views, customise your meeting package and get instant booking confirmation. To make changes further down the line, just email us at events@radissonhotels.com and we’ll process your request promptly.

Book It Easy is available across our UK and Ireland portfolio so you can simply select your location, time and number of delegates which you can then secure easily with a credit card. Within the platform you can add any extras or upgrades to your packages, meaning that you can simply book and turn up with everything from stationary to sandwiches arranged for you.

Discover some of our top picks for smaller but strong spaces for your next meeting or event;

Radisson Hotel York: Located in this historic city offer modern spaces with river views, within minutes’ walk of transport hubs.

Radisson Blu Hotel Birmingham: Offering bright, modern and comfortable spaces in the heart of Birmingham only moments from Birmingham New Street train station.

Radisson RED Liverpool: Offering state-of-the-art spaces in the centre of Liverpool, perfectly located and just minutes from Liverpool Lime Street station.

Radisson Blu Hotel Leeds City Centre: Centrally located with an array of spaces available, this hotel offers dedicated floors for meeting spaces, 10 minutes from Leeds train station.

Park Inn by Radisson Manchester: City centre location with easy access to public transport hubs offering versatile spaces to be adapted and utilised for your next meeting or event.

As part of Radisson Hotels our loyalty program supports planners and bookers of meetings where they can earn valuable points and enjoy more exclusive benefits when choosing Radisson Hotels for their upcoming meetings or events with Radisson Rewards. Join here and start earning points now.

