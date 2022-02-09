MeetingPlay + Aventri: One software powerhouse for all your meetings and events

The drastic changes in events in recent years has sparked an event technology revolution with innovation and customer needs at its core. From cloud computing to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning—market-leading companies like MeetingPlay + Aventri continue to push platforms into new and exciting territory, all to create more engaging, relevant, and frictionless experiences for attendees.

MeetingPlay conducted a recent survey to find out what event planners really want and need in an event management platform. Results from thousands of event professionals surveyed showed that more than two-thirds (70%) prefer one platform to manage all of their events?

The challenge? Finding one platform to meet their pre-, during, and post-event management needs for all event types and sizes from small, intimate gatherings to large, complex conferences.

The solution? MeetingPlay + Aventri

What does MeetingPlay + Aventri offer as the most complete, full-service event software platform?

MeetingPlay + Aventri is your one software powerhouse, dedicated to helping you host unique, successful events that delight your audience and grow your business. From registration to post-event, we’ll help you create best-in-class experiences that everyone will be talking about.

Products & Services (All delivered in self-service and full-service versions):

Pre-Event:

Registration (Simple to Complex)

Agenda Builder

Call for Papers

Exhibitor/Sponsor Portal

Audience Acquisition (Email)

Website Builder

During Event:

Best-in-Class Virtual / Hybrid Event Platform

Large, High-Stakes (Customer Facing) to Midsize and Small (Internal) Formats

Live & On-Demand Content

Audience Response Module

Networking & Gamification

Expanded Onsite Services

Mobile App

Onsite Check-in

Badging

Session Tracking

Lead Retrieval

Post-Event:

Enhanced Post-Event Features

Data Collection

Analytics

Reporting

MeetingPlay + Aventri: Your Complete, Flexible Event Management Solution

Finding an end-to-end software solution that checks all the boxes doesn’t have to be complicated.

Ensure your events are successful with the Power of One!

MeetingPlay + Aventri are committed to helping you every step of the way with the best customer success team in the industry! We’re thrilled to talk through your event needs and offer curated solutions that will excite your attendees and stakeholders, alike.

Book your demo today to find out how you can tap into the power of one at www.meetingplay.com/demo.

