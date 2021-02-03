iVent: the virtual event veterans

iVent has been at the forefront of delivering professional virtual events globally for over 11 years with an impressive corporate client list as well as world famous higher education institutions. As an approved virtual event supplier to the British government, iVent is trusted to deliver a range of successful event formats across all these sectors including conferences, exhibitions, careers fairs and product launches.

Uniquely, your iVent team consists of live event professionals packed with a wealth of real world event experience, who are exceptionally proficient in translating event briefs into winning virtual solutions, as well as the very best software geeks in the industry, who develop the market leading, feature full platform.

Our CEO is also a guest lecturer at a UK university for the digital event portion of their Creative Event Management MA.

With our live broadcast capabilities, including into China, combined with the ability to deliver anything from a single webcam presentation to remote multi presenter panels to professionally streamed, large venue events, the expertise, in depth experience and market leading technology are the key ingredients that make up the impressive raft of iVent services designed to bring you affordable success.

We can also support sponsors and exhibitors with the most advanced expo booths on the planet, which incorporates one to one video chats with a meeting planner, advanced live chat, social media feeds and content delivery including videos and document downloads. Deep forensic insights into real time delegate activity can be gathered from a self service statistics portal to give your exhibitors that all important ROI.

At the heart of every solution build is ENGAGEMENT, which is usually cited as the missing element in virtual events compared to being in person, however this is where ivent moves ahead of the pack with its video meetings feature and multi person collaboration spaces as well as a suite of interactive tools including classic arcade games with a delegate leaderboard to drive competition and the popular photo booth and logo mosaic that connects delegates globally and makes them feel part of the event

iVent has an impressive track record and reputation for its hybrid event format being able to support event audiences and presenters globally with our blended approach to content delivery as well as supporting both physical and virtual sponsors.

In the ensuing COVID-19 crisis and beyond we are pioneering this new breed of event format that gives both delegates and presenters a choice in how they attend the event, ensuring clients can support their business and their organisation’s ambitions whatever the prevailing circumstances whilst endorsing their green credentials. .

With 2000 events on our radar to deliver this year we are the real deal in the virtual event sector with matchless experience. www.ivent-uk.com

