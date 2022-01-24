It’s one giant leap for hybrid events!

The events industry is gradually transitioning back to in-person events after two-years of COVID-induced hiatus. While this is great news for event planners, the truth is the learnings of the past 24 months mean hybrid is likely to be the default event format for at least some time to come. Thankfully, EventsAIR has spent the pandemic developing industry redefining technology to support organizers in this next evolution.

Bringing It All Together

The main goal of the EventsAIR Hybrid Event Solution Suite is to deliver seamless and successful events for both in-person and virtual attendees, while simultaneously bridging the gap between the two worlds. The groundbreaking AIRCast Studio within the OnAIR virtual platform allows events managers to remotely control and flawlessly incorporate multiple audio, visual, onsite, and online inputs.

“It’s like dropping all of your attendees – in-person and virtual – into a Zoom meeting. I could be a presenter on the stage in the onsite environment and I could be having a conversation with a virtual presenter who is on the other side of the world – just like you see on the TV news with the news anchor in the studio and the reporter in the field,” says EventsAIR CEO Trevor Gardiner.

The result? A harmonious, high-quality experience for both virtual and in-person audiences, an elevated AV production capability, and a massive budget saving versus outsourced AV services.

Placing Event Managers in the Driver’s Seat

Imagine being able to control all onsite and online program components from one easy-to-use platform.

The all-new Remote Device Management architecture of the suite gives event producers the ability to deploy and drive onsite PTZ (pan/tilt/zoom) cameras, as well as integrate audio feeds and remote projectors using the patented EventsAIR real-time, no-lag streaming sync technology.

The cost of outsourcing these session recordings in a traditional way would have required camera operating and mixing crew in every room – for an event hosting multiple concurrent sessions, these staffing costs can quickly escalate. The EventsAIR platform removes the need for expensive outsourced services by providing professional quality and cost-effective in-house solutions, plus all the support and training new users need to upskill fast.

“The technology is so simple that meeting planners can actually control the cameras back in their offices rather than our people doing it, which is another cost saving,” says Mr. Gardiner.

Bridging the Gap between In-Person and Virtual

In-person, virtual, or something in-between? EventsAIR has ensured all delegates are catered to with The Event App.

From live streams, discussion forums and Q&A’s, to live polling, gamification and breakouts, The Event App ensures users can fully participate from anywhere, at any time, on any device, placing the best of your hybrid event in the palm of users’ hands.

It’s ‘Future-Proof’

Mr. Gardiner says smart event organizers are developing contingencies from the very start.

“Having a hybrid strategy in place ensures that if there were sudden lockdowns anywhere in the world precluding some blocks of delegates from attending, those delegates can still participate.”

“In uncertain times it’s a bit like an insurance policy for the event owner.”

Get Hybrid Ready

While the future of events remains unpredictable, there’s no doubt that preparation plus expanded and integrated capabilities remain the best options to successful results in the dynamic events space. Having created the most comprehensive, seamless, and cost-effective toolkit on the market, EventsAIR is the partner you need to help propel your hybrid events to greater heights. Book a free personalized demo here now to learn more.

SPONSORED CONTENT