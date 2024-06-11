Introducing YIXO’s Jelly Shots Delight: A flavourful Twist to Your Celebrations

Family-Run Startup Offers Unique and Delicious Jelly Shots for All Occasions

YIXO Limited, a vibrant new player in the event catering scene, is thrilled to announce its grand launch. This family-run startup, spearheaded by the dynamic trio of Michael, Jessica, and Jeremy Sokel, promises to revolutionise your party experience with an exciting range of jelly shots that are perfect for any celebration.

YIXO offers an array of tantalising flavours that cater to diverse tastes and preferences. Whether you crave the refreshing zest of cola and pink lemonade, the sophisticated blend of mojito and margarita, the rich indulgence of Irish cream and creamy chocolate and whiskey, or the zesty kick of vodka orange and lime and rum, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

As a start-up, YIXO embodies the spirit of innovation and family values. Michael, a 20-year-old business management and entrepreneurship student entering his second year at university, brings fresh ideas and a keen business acumen to the team. Jessica and Jeremy, with their collective experience and passion for quality, ensure that every product meets the highest standards of taste and presentation.

“Our jelly shots are more than just a treat; they are an experience,” says Michael, co-founder of YIXO. “We wanted to create something unique that would add a fun and flavourful twist to any event, from intimate gatherings to large-scale celebrations.”

YIXO is ideal for a wide range of events, including parties, micro parties, corporate events, sporting events, weddings, birthdays and any fun or celebratory occasion. The convenient and visually appealing jelly shots are sure to be a hit, leaving your guests with a memorable impression.

With the launch of YIXO, the family is excited to bring their exceptional product to the market and cater to the growing demand for innovative and fun catering solutions. The team is committed to providing outstanding customer service and ensuring that every event is a resounding success.

For more information about YIXO’s Jelly Shots Delight, or to place an order, please visit our website at www.yixo.co.uk or contact us at admin@yixo.co.uk or 07770231367.

Sponsored Content