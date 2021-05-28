How Request Shed reduces carbon footprint at exhibitions & conferences

Request Shed™ focuses on sustainable events and has set out to combat wasted marketing materials by hosting brochures and media in a self-service content hub. Offering kiosk solutions and contactless access for visitors for virtual, hybrid and in-person events.

The Challenge

At every exhibition, trade fair or sales event around the world, thousands of printed marketing materials are being handed out to anyone within reach, with the slim hope that someone will take a second glance and consider your products or services. This often results in high print costs and possible lost leads.

Seems a bit wasteful? Well, that is exactly what interactive engagement specialists, Red Shed Media thought as for years they witnessed first-hand the masses of printed collateral being discarded at the end of an event.

For some it was their only event of the year meaning that next year’s brochures would change and be re-printed. For others such as Pharma companies, it was a case that the literature being given out was show specific and legally could only be handed out at that single event. Surplus stocks were destined for the bin. It made no sense.

Sustainability

With sustainability at the core of the business and the forefront of clients’ minds, Request Shed™ app was born in 2018. Since then we have helped companies, both large and small, to significantly reduce their carbon footprint at exhibitions, conferences and even in showrooms and retail spaces.

The Solution

Request Shed™ digitises literature and media that will gather valuable visitor insights by capturing lead data simultaneously. Guests can browse through files and instantly add them to their basket, ready to send directly to their inbox. Assets such as PDFs, images and videos are made available at the touch of a button.

Leads and analytics offer us insights to consumer interests, as we can see exactly which content was requested by each user, therefore greatly improving post event follow-up communications.

Key features:

Host hundreds of files on one custom-branded platform

Capture valuable leads through intuitive contact forms, surveys and user insights

Offline capabilities

Secure and fully GDPR compliant

Cloud based real-time analytics and actionable data

Minimise your carbon footprint whilst saving on the printing and shipping of brochures

Fully project managed

Our suite of applications offers a flexible approach:

In-person self-service kiosks on iPad devices

Touchscreen kiosks

Contactless mobile access

Remote access for virtual and hybrid events

We partner with event organisers to provide a sustainable marketing and lead generating solution that can be offered to exhibitors as part of the exhibiting package. We also work with agencies and management teams that collaborate directly with exhibiting companies.

We are passionate about helping our clients become more sustainable with their events. Learn how Request Shed™ can improve your exhibiting experience and create valuable ROI from your literature and media. Get in touch to find out more: hello@redshed-media.com

Find out more: www.request-shed.com