Glisser – the new frontier in virtual and hybrid events

Glisser is an award-winning virtual and hybrid event platform used by the likes of Informa, Uber, Clarion, Facebook and Jack Morton, and in hybrid studios such as etc.venues and ICC Belfast. Our highly customizable platform works with both our own live streaming and major live streaming providers, presents slides instantly to all devices, offers extensive monetization options, and uses best-in-class audience engagement tools to improve attendee experiences and provide powerful analytics.

Glisser can be used for in-person, virtual and hybrid events – meaning the audience balance can be flexed as necessary, reducing event planning risk. We bring in-person and virtual audiences together for seamless hybrid events – allowing them to interact with the same presentation, at the same time.

We were hosting hybrid events prior to the pandemic, and last year we focussed our efforts on making virtual and hybrid events even more engaging, and improving our support and monetization features. In 2020 we hosted over 2,300 events with almost one million attendees.

Key features

Advertisement

Customize – Unlike many other platforms, Glisser is fully fully customizable allowing clients to showcase their brand – not ours – giving organisers full control over the look and feel. They can make their Glisser virtual venue their own, from colors and logos, to customizable polling and access.

Engage – Glisser features a range of engagement tools that can be injected between slides so interaction is front and centre. Attendees benefit from a unique experience where they can interact with content (via polls and surveys), view and download presentations and videos, ask anonymous questions, take digital notes and download CPD/CPE certificates as proof of attendance. Organisers can signpost audiences around the event to let them know what else is going on for unrivalled retention.

Monetize – Extensive sponsorship and attendee monetization options include video interstitials before events and sessions, virtual booths, engagement tools that drive traffic and gather data, and the ability to host on-demand content. Video ads can drive traffic to sponsor websites or to sessions and booths within the event.

Analyze – Organisers are able to measure their event’s success in real time – we track the attendee journey by gathering data from multiple touch-points to provide instant insight into audience engagement and a wealth of sales qualified leads. Users have peace of mind when it comes to the security of their data and content, as we are fully GDPR compliant and ISO 27001 certified.

Make your event your own

All events are different, so one size fits all support doesn’t work. We have a menu of options for clients to pick and choose what they need to deliver events with confidence. This year we expanded our support team and appointed a client services director to further improve our service.

The platform works with both our own live streaming and major live streaming providers, and integrates with popular event apps. We help organisers deliver bespoke events that meet their objectives – by integrating easily with networking tools such as Grip, major registration providers, and translation apps like Wordly.

At Glisser, we believe the future of the event sector will see the widespread return of in-person events. And what we are really excited about is ensuring they are enhanced with synchronised and complimentary virtual components.

To find out more and book a demo, visit www.glisser.com or contact enquiries@glisser.com

Sponsored content