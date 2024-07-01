Festivall Services – Not just Event Staff but a Festi-Family

Festivall Services recruit temporary staff for festivals, festive events, and more around the UK. However, the term ‘temporary’ is not reflective of our staff – many of whom work for us all year round. Welfare is at the forefront of our brand; providing a living wage & high working standards over profits. Referring to our staff as a Festi-family, we strive to create a welcoming, inclusive space for staff to feel part of a community. We have found that, as a result of this, we recruit a high standard of candidates with a wider range of experience looking to boost themselves into a career in events. We have sent as few as one staff to a private function up to almost 100 staff to Brighton Pride, receiving outstanding feedback along the way.

Although we have built our core values with our staff in mind, we have found time & time again that providing high welfare standards leads to a higher standard of candidate. We Are FSTVL invited our team back for their 10th anniversary event in August 2023, where staff helped admit thousands of customers across the weekend. Our staff’s reputation carries over to guests, who have often commented on the ‘green angels’ (referring to the green high-vis our staff wear) who have helped them on-site. We take pride in the calibre of our staff & believe that they represent our values incredibly on-site. It’s no surprise that clients like We Are FSTVL use us repeatedly, boosting their customer service experience. For many of our events, a full-time team member attends as a team leader, checking in on staff & encouraging them. This support significantly contributes to team morale, making the events more enjoyable for staff & guests alike, on top of offering clients security in our commitments to them.

When looking at our sustainability goals, we attract like minded individuals who care about the work that they do and the impact they have. At Junction 2 Festival, our sustainability team were hired to collect & organise reusable cups, but the team went above & beyond ensuring that other litter was properly disposed too. Their excitement about the role was infectious; encouraging festival goers to stop for a chat, disposing of their litter in the process. Both the client & the customers were ecstatic about how clean the ground was left at the end of the event.

With the irregular schedules & long hours that come with events work, we want to ensure staff are fairly compensated for their time. In doing so, a lot of our staff choose to work with us as a foundation to further their career in the events industry. With better opportunities & a fair wage, staff are not only more motivated but more skillful. We attract & retain high-quality staff whose enthusiasm shines through in their devotion to every job. Having such experienced & dedicated staff on-site is pivotal to the smooth running of any event. Paying living-wage is also hugely beneficial to our clients, as staff will want to return, with a wealth of knowledge & experience under their belt.

With all of this in mind, Festivall Services have already made a name for themselves as a reliable staffing agency, who can take any event & bring it up to the next level, and strive to do so for as many events across the UK as possible.

