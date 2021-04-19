Event Delivery Platform for COVID Recovery

Bringing people together, or sending teams out, is even riskier than before. When it comes to event risk management during a pandemic, effective communication is as important as your plans and safety procedures. Whether the method is through the use of radio, SMS, social media or a dedicated event delivery platform like Blerter – using the right mix of technology is crucial. Ensure you are well-equipped so you can best protect your attendees, participants and crew from illness as you transition to a recovery from COVID-19.

Blerter is building an event delivery platform that gives you the tools you need to create a safer, more flexible environment. From sports events to festivals, the more complex an event is, the harder it is to keep on top of everything. Blerter enables event organizers to centralize their communications, operations and safety processes – connecting an entire event team in one place.

Everything in one place

Communicate in real time

No matter what role you play in the event planning team, you need to be able to connect with the right people at the right time whether or not they have a radio.

Having two-way communication with your whole crew is crucial. With an event delivery platform, never again will you have to worry about dropping the ball due to a lack of information.

Manage your crew

Say goodbye to endless hours of paperwork, piles of documents and radio chaos.

When you automate your crew onboarding, scheduling and communication processes, you can be confident that all of your people are always kept up-to-date and ready for any surprises that come their way.

Keep everyone safe

Running successful events means planning for the unexpected and taking appropriate action to mitigate risks that could impact your event.

A key element you should be looking for with your event delivery platform is the ability to manage incidents, hazards and near misses as they happen.

Get actionable insights

You need to be able to record everything as it happens, enabling you to review all key activities, including how hazards and incidents were managed.

See your entire event portfolio and gain insights to help you improve future events – keeping people safe and preserving your reputation.

Take a tour and see Blerter in action, or talk to the Blerter team about whether Blerter is right for your next event.

