Event Concept: Their mission- to be your Partner of choice, delivering excellence with creativity, innovation and conscience

Event Concept is a creative event production agency based in central London. Their mission: to be your Partner of choice, delivering excellence with creativity, innovation and conscience.

Whether you’re looking for support with an award show, brand experience, conference, or launch, Event Concept lean into 20 years of production experience and an industry leading creative team to deliver creative live and hybrid and virtual experiences that wow audiences.

Event Concept have recently launched their 2030 Pledge, having taken the decision that it is time to challenge the assumption that you cannot create a meaningful, creative experience without damaging the natural world and are committed to creating #ImpactWithoutImpact.

Here, they share their top tips for starting out on a sustainability journey.

What can you do to make your next event more sustainable?

Think big, start small

It’s hard to know where to start sometimes, but advice from Culture Director, Jo Higgs is ‘just start somewhere. Getting bogged down in trying to fix everything is a quick and stressful road to achieving very little.’

It’s tempting to get excited about what you can do in theory and when the reality of the situation sets in, it can feel overwhelming. Events and experiences are complicated, there are continually moving parts and a growing list of stakeholders to keep happy. Our advice – think big, start small. Don’t let perfect be the enemy of good.

In our 2030 Pledge, we commit to achieving NetZero, zero to landfill and to have removed all single use plastic from our manufacturing process and facility by 2030.

We know these are ambitious goals – we’re thinking big … but we started small.

Measure, don’t count

It’s not possible to fix everything all at once. You are more likely to make progress by choosing one thing you can measure easily and doing it well. It could be single use plastic, energy consumption, carbon emissions or simply thinking about how to utilise items you already own.

Whatever element you choose to zero in on, record data and review it regularly. We can all count how many skips worth of rubbish we create but measuring that data and setting yourself realistic goals to reduce it over time is the key to being able to demonstrate progress.

Culture Director, Jo Higgs comments “we started out by opening ourselves up to some intensive external audits which helped us to understand where our focus areas should be. We now record data on things like energy usage, waste and mileage and we map that against revenue so that we can see how our efforts are recorded in the data. We are going to openly share that data on our website.”

We offer support to our clients in measuring, reducing, and offsetting carbon emissions as part of our events so if this is something you’re interested in discussing, drop us a line.

Accept that you’ll get it wrong

While the conversation surrounding sustainability is not a new one, there are industries that are lagging behind and the events industry is one of them. That’s not a reason not to try and do something about it. A core theme of our roadmap to change, is education. Manging Director Adam Stanley states “I’m very excited about the commitment we’ve made but at the same time we are not suggesting that we have all the answers. The focus on education as part of our 2030 Pledge highlights how important we feel that educating ourselves, and then sharing that knowledge with our wider community will be to us achieving our goals. Only when we openly admit that we all have learning to do can we strive for honest and robust change in our industry.”

After all, if you’re not making mistakes, you’re not pushing boundaries.

Choose your partners carefully

Having partners that you trust and who understand you is an important part of achieving success when it comes to measurable sustainability. Having robust supply chain checks in place that help you to keep track of how your partners and suppliers are managing their own sustainability will guide you in choosing to partner with people who share your vision.

We have held our ISO 14001 in Environmental Management for 4 years – choosing partners who hold external accreditations is a good way of ensuring they have good practice in place.

While our 2030 Pledge outlines specific measurable targets, we have partnered with clients to tell sustainable stories through experiences many times. We are keen to spread the message that sustainability doesn’t have to equal boring, using creative thinking and new technologies to deliver #ImpactWithoutImpact.

Tell an authentic story

Sustainability is a hot topic right now. Brands and individuals are starting to realise that without real change, there is a genuine risk to the future of our planet. If you are making efforts to hold a more sustainable event or experience don’t be afraid to talk about it. Honest, open, and authentic stories will help your guests and audience to understand that you’re doing your bit to be better. Authenticity is the key here, don’t green wash, people don’t want to hear it.

Whether sustainability is way up on your agenda or you’re just starting out, Event Concept can offer tailored advice to help you create #ImpactWithoutImpact.

