Ensure the show can still go on with Sterling Studio

In March 2020, Sterling Studio was created to ensure that the show could still go on. Our purpose-built studio spaces offer clients the ability to continue communicating and connecting with their audiences during a time when live events just aren’t possible in their usual form.

Whilst the rise and extended use of platforms such as Zoom, GoToMeeting and Teams, have offered up a somewhat alternative medium for ‘meetings’ on a smaller scale, we also understand that these can often lack certain production values and engagement rates. ​With this in mind, we set out to create a safe environment that encompassed the high production values and set design that our clients have come to expect from us in our AV support for their live events. Our spaces enable presenters to move freely, engage in panel conversations from a safe distance and ultimately deliver their message or connect with the audience in a way that delivers on creativity, production value and maximises audience engagement. Coupled with our highly experienced team of technical experts who are on hand throughout the entire process, we can guarantee your virtual event runs smoothly and that your event is taken to the next level.

As well as our main studio spaces, we also have our Virtual Control Centre, that offers the perfect fully remote solution, particularly if filming from our studio is either not a requirement or a possibility. With three permanent, purpose-built, control rooms and the ability to add additional setups as required, we can support multiple events streaming on the same day, or even concurrent streams to different ‘stages’ within your one event. Our livestream management system allows us to capture your presenters webcam feed, overlay this onto a branded or graphic background, add in presenter titles and lower thirds and even manipulate layouts on screen. This enables us to create a look that steps away from the standard ‘zoom grid view’, and instead stream out a fresh, sleek and creative visual to your audience.

In addition to our in-house spaces and capabilities, we can also support the hosting of your virtual event at one of our partner venues across Manchester. A Hybrid Studio offers the ability, where restrictions allow, to have both a live as well as a streamed audience for your event. We can offer an extensive range of packages to suit a variety of requirements and briefs, in a multitude of layouts.

Get in touch with our team today to discuss your next virtual event – 0161 436444 or info@sterlingstudio.co.uk.

