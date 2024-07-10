Destination Emirates Old Trafford’s Zoe Arnold wins Rising Star Award

Destination Emirates Old Trafford has announced that Zoe Arnold, Business Development Manager, has been honoured with the Rising Star award from the WLA (Women Leaders Association), a leadership development consultancy that focuses on female leaders.

Zoe joined Emirates Old Trafford in 2018, bringing her passion and expertise to the iconic stadium, the home of Lancashire Cricket. In her role, she has played an important part in bringing Destination Emirates Old Trafford’s M&E offering to the industry.

The venue has recently completed a £75 million redevelopment project, including a major extension of the on-site Hilton Garden Inn hotel. The four-star hotel now provides 250 modern bedrooms, of which 135 are pitch-facing rooms with balconies – perfect for premium viewing of international cricket matches and music concerts from renowned artists such as Green Day and Foo Fighters.

Zoe commented: “I am truly honoured to be recognised as a Rising Star by the WLA. I am excited to continue my work at Destination Emirates Old Trafford, where we offer unparalleled event spaces and hospitality experiences. This recognition motivates me to further elevate our venue and create memorable experiences for all our guests.”

Destination Emirates Old Trafford continues to be a premier choice for a wide range of events, offering exceptional hospitality and state-of-the-art facilities. The venue’s recent redevelopment has solidified its status as a top destination for both business and leisure events in Manchester.

