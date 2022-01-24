Conference Compass: Top Tech for 2022

Conference Compass has developed Mobile and Virtual Event Platforms that enable any organization or client to create an event that achieves participant engagement and the establishment of an active community. The last two years of the global pandemic have been challenging yet incredibly important for our growth as a company. The virtual and hybrid event format will likely dominate the upcoming year of 2022. At Conference Compass, we determined which features worked and which ones had to be further developed to ensure that our platforms would provide the best event experience for both organizers and participants.

Gamification feature

One of the best ways to work towards audience engagement is through gamification. This feature allows organizers to determine which behaviors on the platform they would like to ‘reward’ with associated points. Event participants can see where they are on the leaderboard based on the amount of time they have networked, interacted, attended, etc.

Exhibitor Booth feature

This feature provides delegates with the opportunity to interact with representatives, such as event sponsors. Representatives can create their very own highly customizable ‘booth’ with a background image, logo, video, downloadable resources, and more.

Live-stream feature

One of the most important aspects of organizing an effective virtual or hybrid event is providing high-quality live-streaming. Remote attendees can engage with the live stream through using the Q&A box, participating in discussion via chat, voting, and networking: all in real-time. All of this is possible within the virtual events platform, with no need for third-party video-streaming applications.

Networking/appointment scheduling

Networking becomes an effortless task with the appointment scheduling function. Any participant can create their programme and take hold of any opportunity to network. Video one-on-one calls mean that both virtual and physical attendees can connect, regardless of their physical location.

This is just a shortlist of some of the many functions that our Virtual Events Platform and Mobile App offer. In an environment as uncertain as a global pandemic, we must ensure the very best experience for both participants and organizers. Whether it is in-person, hybrid, or entirely virtual, the sense of community and engagement is achieved at the highest possible standard. Always!

