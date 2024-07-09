Anchor Industries to showcase the Aurora at the Showman’s Show

As America’s largest marquee manufacturer for frame and fabric products, Anchor Industries carries a wide selection of event and commercial marquees for weddings, picnics, street fairs, festivals, and more. We are excited to announce a new addition to our Aurora® marquee lineup: the impressive 25m. Additionally, we are proud to showcase a stunning 14m x 26m Aurora® at this year’s show.

The show-stopping Aurora®, marrying the essence of the sailcloth marquee’s appeal with renowned quality and engineering expertise, has raised the bar and elevated the look of tension marquees. Nautical touches and a characteristic shape are often cited as key elements of its appeal, but the true essence of its allure is the luminous beauty it suffuses into an event by day and radiates to the surroundings by night.

Anchor’s sailcloth marquee is made of proprietary laminated vinyl that ensures enhanced protection and security, offering peace of mind to marquee hire companies and ecstatic clients alike. Aurora® is more than a fair-weather marquee, thanks to its ability to seal side walls to the marquee top. Our revolutionary, patent-pending WeatherShield™ wall to eave sealing technology, named a 2015 IFAI Innovation Award winner, eliminates the gaps that let in wind and rain, setting the stage for luminous beauty and unique protection from the elements.

Anchor’s award-winning customer service and the personal attention to detail our team delivers will help position you to grow your business with confidence.

Contact Details:

Houston Wedding- International Sales Manager

812-431-1088

houston_wedding@anchorinc.com Anchor Industries

Office: 00 1 812-867-2421

Toll Free: 800-544-4445

Sponsored Content