AeroAVA Displays and Audience & Brands unveil world- first augmented drone shows for live broadcasts

Global brand experience technologists, Audience & Brands, and award-winning drone display company, AeroAVA, announced a ground-breaking innovation in live event technology at The Media Production & Technology Show last week.

The two UK-based companies unveiled Augmented Drone Shows, a revolutionary concept that further elevates drone performances into a captivating mixed reality experience for live event broadcast audiences.

Drone shows are the emerging performance technology for the 2020’s, and Audience & Brands has worked with AeroAVA to push digital boundaries further by introducing the ability to live track, generate and overlay digital content accurately, in real-time.

Tom Rees, AeroAVA Managing Director, said “This innovation offers a never-seen-before enhancement to existing drone shows, specifically for broadcast viewers.”

Rees continues, “Taking multiple live camara feeds, our system combines drone telemetry data, high performance media servers and very accurate alignment techniques to return a dynamic range of content options to the OB truck or gallery.”

This innovation is a highly accurate overlay of the digital and real content, with low latency and fast live rendering capabilities. It is also scalable to fit a range of camera shot options and different levels of creative detail from single line outlines to fully textured, multi-layered animation content.

Ideal for sporting events, ceremonies and major celebrations incorporating drone shows, this innovation is now available to broadcasters looking to add a further mixed reality element to their live productions worldwide.

