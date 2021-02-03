Accelevents – The all-in-one events platform you need to add to your tech stack

Accelevents is an all-in-one virtual & hybrid events platform that empowers event organizers and marketing professionals to create authentic human connections and memorable experiences.

Redefine the way you connect with your audience with a user-friendly, yet robust set of customizable and interactive features. Your event attendees can watch keynote talks, attend multiple breakout sessions, engage with each other in workshops, interact with virtual exhibitors, network with groups or individuals, answer polls, download materials, and participate in live chats.

Accelevents provides a seamless attendee experience to keep your audience engaged. Custom registration and event landing pages, multiple ticket types, networking, live chat, and gamification all work together to deliver a cohesive brand experience while encouraging attendees to participate in discussions occurring in real time within your event.

Attendee and exhibitor analytics, including lead management within the Accelevents event builder, offer valuable data and insights into your event audience. You will have access to session and attendee metrics, in addition to exhibitor engagement stats.

Arguably, the two most differentiating factors that set Accelevents apart from other platforms are the built-in native live streaming capabilities through the Accelevents Studio and the team’s dedication to customer success.

Accelevents Studio is a seamless and integrated video broadcasting technology that allows you and your speakers to create a livestream to an unlimited number of people within your event. They do offer integrations with other live streaming tools such as Zoom, Facebook Live, Youtube, Wistia, and Vimeo.

Event organizers and attendees who have used the platform rave about their 24/7 live support.

“…blown away by your level of customer service. Your team has been super responsive and helpful on (live) chat, a big differentiator.”

Accelevents supports multi-faceted online, hybrid, and in-person conferences, summits, fundraisers, educational seminars, team building events, community networking, festivals, and more. Click here to request a live demo.