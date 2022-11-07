Visit Entegy at Event Tech Live London. Stand C5

Entegy is an end-to-end events communication and engagement platform designed specifically for hybrid and live business events. Central to the platform is a single set of live profiles and content data that powers all applications and functions.

Over the past few years the Entegy team went back into research and development mode with a focus on completing their new version of Registration and Website to complement the existing suite of products. Speaking with Entegy co-founder and chief operating officer Gus Hotchin, you can tell they’re excited to be back at Event Tech Live in 2022.

“We’re super excited to be back at Event tech Live and meeting people in person again. Like some, we’ve had a few quieter years on the live event front, so we took that time to go back into a development cycle and work on making our platform feature complete. We can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on. We released our new registration system and website builder into the US market around 6 months ago and the feedback has been amazing. These new products have rounded off our offering, meaning we can cover the event lifecycle from registration, website, apps, communication, lead generation, engagement and gamification, badging and wayfinding to name a few.

Further to this the team has been working on life improvements to the organisational and project management centre. Event Tech Live will be the first time these improvements will be previewed.

“With more products and features coming into the platform we knew another key focus was making the system easier to use. Part of this was the re-ordering of a few things, part new packaging combined with better training and resources. It’s what we pride ourselves on, our end-to-end features combined with usability, which we believe is unique. On top of this we’ve now enabled the system so you can make as many demos as you like and fully build out events before you need it live, then simply activate only what you need, when you need it.” Hotchin says.

Make sure if you get along to Event Tech Live to visit the Entegy Team at stand C5. If you’d like to try out the flatform free of charge go to signup.entegy.com or watch this case study that covers key features of the platform.

FEATURE