V-Ex: Digital Event Solutions

From humble beginnings as a pioneer of virtual event technologies, V-Ex has built a reputation for creativity, consistency, and exceeding client expectations.

The V-Ex Platform was designed from the outset to offer a virtual exhibition solution for large trade shows and conferences with thousands of visitors. Powerful backend analytics offer data on visitor traffic and site engagement to deliver vital feedback and generate sales leads. Today, many leading agencies from the MICE industry rely on the V-Ex Platform to support their virtual portfolio.

Build your ideal virtual space. The possibilities are limitless when building virtual environments such as venues, meeting spaces, or exhibition stands. Our tried and tested software combines 3D rendering, animation, HD photography, and video with an intelligent database and intuitive user experience. We can faithfully recreate a physical space or build physics-defying environments to perfectly suit the needs of each event. Plus, our first-person walkaround feature guarantees a fully immersive experience for visitors too.

Fully scalable events. Adopting a digital platform should afford you the option to increase footfall well beyond the constraints of physical venues. Our years of experience and ongoing investments mean that we can confidently scale up our platform to support 100,000+ simultaneous visitors accessing multiple live streams and downloading on-demand content. Delegates have little patience for technical errors when attending a virtual event, so set yourself up for success by partnering with a supplier with a tried and tested scalable solution.

Broadcast Technology. Elevate your event above a standard Zoom webinar with fully produced live broadcasts. Introducing professional production values will make transitioning between speakers easier than ever and allows you to offer audience participation in the form of dial-in sessions, Q&As, live polling and more.

Manage your content. Exhibitors can create and edit their content with our easy-to-use content management system. This provides total flexibility and freedom, ensuring that each virtual space is kept up-to-date to help drive visitor engagement. The platform supports uploads of images, literature, videos, 3D files etc. Exhibitors can also include contact forms to capture sales leads or hold promotional giveaways.

Secure, compliant analytics. As with live events, the success of your virtual event depends on visitor engagement. The V-Ex exhibitor dashboard includes powerful show analytics to track visitor trends and identify the content with the most traffic. A bespoke visitor management system will also generate validated sales leads where individual visitors can register their interest in specific topics and products.

We have a passion for technology and want to help our clients engage with their audiences through the latest digital innovations. From there you will have access to an in-house team of designers, CGI artists, video producers, developers, writers, event producers, and translators who will help make your vision a reality.

Whether your goal is to engage your audience through a fully virtual platform, or you are looking for digital content to bring your exhibition stand or showroom to life, we have the experience, passion and creativity you’re looking for.

Email: enquiries@v-ex.com | Phone: 01905 917478 | Website: https://www.v-ex.com/

