Until spring moves into summer, at least, pretty much any business engagement/interaction will continue to be virtual. Meantime, technology carries the torch for the event sector – taking the ‘oh’ out of pivot and underlining the I.

Tech has fostered new levels of engagement – far beyond even the best foresight from virtual/hybrid events pioneers pre-2020 – changing the exhibition/conference/meeting map forever in the process.

Keeping an audience switched on in a live environment is hard enough, as the minutes move past the half an hour mark, so trying to reach a team dotted about a city/country/continent to the same end – in their own homes – is/was a huge hurdle. But the commitment of businesses big and small, the individuals who work with them, and restless technology have conspired to cross it, setting wholly new, much more productive, parameters in the process.

Here, with input from a diverse spread of examples – the likes of 2Heads Global, Open Audience, Conference Compass, Masters in Moderation, 6Connex, Videobooth Systems, Oxford Abstracts and BlueJeans contributing – we look at that shift in attainment and where it can take event world next.

Top Virtual Tech for Engagement & Interaction: EventHive-VX

Developed from forty years of experience in events, 2Heads digital toolkit EventHive is fast becoming the go to solution for event organisers as they continue digital marcomm strategies and plan for a hybrid 2021 and 2022. Want to know more? Read on and book your free demo today.

Avoiding a cookie-cutter webinar approach, EventHive and its suite of digital tools are interesting those big brands now looking for curated long-term outreach which combines subscription-based platform usage with bespoke content and design strategy. Used by brands such as Scientific Games, Disney, Bombardier and BBC, we explore a little further.

How to stop your audiences ‘switching off’ online

As engagement experts we know how difficult it can be to capture and hold an audience’s attention, particularly online. With the major shift to virtual events in the last year due to Covid-19, we’ve continued to deliver and advise our clients on all aspects of event management including audience engagement.

In these unusual times we are helping our clients to evolve and embrace the ‘new normal’ through facilitating and advising on virtual and hybrid events. Whatever the format, our revolutionary technology creates an enhanced experience for your audience and turns passive delegates into active and engaged contributors.

Highly-intuitive all-in-one event platforms from Conference Compass

All in one event platform

During ten years, Conference Compass has continuously proven to be an industry leader in high-quality mobile event apps. Back in 2019, our mobile apps have been used at 250 physical conferences, including 10 of the 25 world’s largest association events. Today, we are a developer of, not only mobile but also web-based, powerful, and hyper-personalized virtual event platforms. They come as an integrated add-on to our event apps and are highly-intuitive all-in-one event platforms.

ConsensIQ does a few things fundamentally different, when compared to the ‘traditional voting tools’

The world is changing. The way we cooperate is changing. And so, our meetings and events are changing. Participants are no longer happy with a fully speaker-oriented show. They demand a more participant-centric approach.

The new tool ConsensIQ offers deeper dialogue, opens conversation to new insights and provides you with better decisions; all while involving every single participant.

6Connex provides customised, cloud-based virtual environments that drive audience engagement worldwide

When much of the world went into lockdown due to COVID-19, the global workforce had to be resilient and creative. Remote work became the new normal, as daily commutes moved from the highway to the hallway, face-to-face meetings took place screen-to-screen, and convention centers migrated to virtual environments.

And 6Connex technology led the way.

Virtual Video & Photo Booths for engagement, feedback, testimonials and promotion

Developed in response to live events transitioning online, Video and Photo capture experts VideoBooth Systems launched their unique virtual booth solutions in 2020.

The cloud-based platforms work just like the company’s traditional booths used at conferences, launches, and experiential events all over the world – but now entirely online.

Oxford Abstracts: Virtual conferences that keep delegates engaged

While conference organisers are exploring hybrid events in the long term, virtual conferences are here to stay.

The reason?

The benefits, not just in terms of sustainability, are clear, with accessibility to virtual conferences increasing exponentially, while the costs associated with live conferences plummet.

Widening accessibility with virtual networking events

As restrictions ease over the summer, I’m certainly eager to get back into live events and networking. This past year, however, many events managers learned a valuable lesson: for some people virtual is the best – or only – option.

Virtual events give access to people who too often get left behind, including those experiencing disabilities, those in remote locations, and introverts. Others don’t go to events – or important parts of events, like keynotes – due to their roles or seniority, even though they can really benefit. Sometimes people just aren’t let past an event’s velvet rope. Be honest: would you have been able to watch the thrilling live test of Virgin Hyperloop, unless it was virtual?