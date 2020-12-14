Top Apps for Events

1. Covid thinking took just about everything off the high street and into the ether.
Event apps were there already of course but the very best of them have progressed over the last 10 months to provide for the virtual world and to prepare for a hybrid future on the other side of the pandemic.
The cornerstones – focus, intuition, response time and ease of use – are as crucial as ever but, inside them, there is more reach, more capacity to make a difference for people on either side of the doors, in the run up to the show, during and afterwards.
Here we profile some of the best apps to take your 2021 events to the next level…
2. Cadence – The All-In-One Event Experience Platform
Time is money, so we have no interest in wasting yours! Find out if Cadence is the right fit for you by answering these simple questions.
- Are you looking for one event platform that “does it all”?
- Is creating an immersive branded experience important to you?
- Is your event aiming to set a new industry standard?
- Are you worried about your audience getting lost because of a confusing event platform?
- Do you want a white-glove service along the way to fulfill your vision and surpass your event goals?
If you answered “YES” to any of these questions, then Cadence is the all-in-one event experience platform that might just be for you. The platform was built to simplify virtual and in-person event management so that teams can focus on what really matters: creating unforgettable experiences for their audience.
Feature Highlights
- Registration
- Custom branding
- Personalized schedules
- Live and pre-recorded content
- Networking and breakouts
- 1:1 video chats and messaging
- Engaging social feed
- Virtual booths for sponsors, partners, exhibitors
- Push and email notifications
- Materials and collections
- Individual and team competitions
- Surveys and live polling
- Appointments & customer engagement
- Community building
- Top moments page
- Event Analytics for ROI
- Consulting & live support
- SSO & Enterprise features
What makes Cadence different from other event platforms?
The design of the platform, the endless customization options, and the pre, during, and post-event white-glove service from their customer success team. Companies and events of all sizes in over 45 countries use Cadence, such as Merck, Best Western, TEDx, Harvard University, Zendesk, and Canada Goose.
Want to see Cadence in action?
Go to eventcadence.com and schedule a free consultation call. To make the most of your precious time, they will recommend the best solution based on your event goals—even if it’s not Cadence.
Slim budget right now?
The Cadence team has your back because they offer all of its essential features for free. You don’t have to settle on a boring virtual event experience that stagnates at a link in a calendar invite anymore. With Cadence, you can easily elevate your events with an elegant, interactive, and branded experience while keeping your budget intact.
3. eventScribe Live virtual events platform
The eventScribe App works for your educational meetings, trade shows, and conferences. Note taking in sessions, surveys and evaluations, floor plans, and social networking features make eventScribe the most robust app on the market. Attendees can download eventScribe Event Apps on Apple, Android, or use the mobile responsive version on laptops and other devices.
The eventScribe App is part of the eventScribe Live virtual events platform, so it’s perfect for face-to-face, virtual, or hybrid events. It also comes with the power of the Conference Harvester speaker and exhibitor management system built-in. Manage everything from abstracts to app on one platform.
4. Guestboard
Guestboard is the most intuitive, scalable platform for getting all of your attendees on the same page – from 10-person retreats, to 10,000 person conferences.
The power of Guestboard lies in its ease-of-use and versatility – one of many reasons why it’s trusted by organizers, and loved by guests.
Build Your Event Board in 2 Minutes
Pick and choose from the growing suite of free tools (“widgets”) to instantly customize your event board to match the needs of your event.
Just need a place to track RSVPs and centralize communications? Say goodbye to all those email chains by activating the Message Board widget! You and your attendees can come together under one roof to build a community around your event, together.
Want to go bigger? Like more expensive conference app solutions, your Guestboard quickly becomes an irreplaceable resource for your attendees – a place where they can view the event itinerary, access important resources on demand, and expand their network.
A self-serve solution anyone can use
Perfect for in-person, virtual, or hybrid events, Guestboard requires no technical knowledge, no monthly fee, and no lengthy setup period. Simply choose a background, enter your event details, and you’re ready to share your invite link in just 2 minutes flat. If you can make a Facebook Event, you can create a Guestboard.
Best of all, every Guestboard event includes 30 free guest credits, meaning you can use all of our powerful features to streamline your smaller events (personal or professional), completely free of charge.
5. SpotMe: Engaging with your virtual audience has never been more important
Go beyond the classic conference or webinar experience. Host online events with less drop-offs and higher engagement. Try SpotMe, the virtual event platform your audience will love.
Virtual event platform made simple
Wave goodbye to multiple screens and tools. Deliver personalised experiences everywhere. SpotMe is an all-in-one tool, with 24/7 help at the click of a button and all of the virtual event must-haves.
Activity feed
Turn your audience into a community by using our event feed. Get the crucial information right away. Share the important updates instantly.Mix pre-recorded videos from speakers with user-generated content.
Engagement tools
Put on a virtual eventthat people want to be involved in. From video, to polling, Q&A, and on-demand videos, increase show-up rates by being irresistibly simple, precise and interactive. Nurture the relationship between the event speakers and the audience.
Alerts and notifications
Start with sneak peeks into sessions. Then follow up with quizzes and live session reminders. Then wrap it up with a content recap!With SpotMe’s event alerts it’s easy to drive outcomes that you want.
Live streaming
Host multi-presenter virtual events using the software that you know. Connect your Zoom or WebEx to our virtual event platform and go live. Our live streaming cloud helps you reach thousands of viewers with minimal latency.
Breakout rooms
Schedule workshops and brainstorming sessions with our built-in group video calls. Host after-event networking groups, or product demos with exhibitors. Share video, audio and desktop from 50 participants. No downloads required with SpotMe.
Online Event Templates
Host virtual conferences, online trade shows and job fairs without breaking a sweat. Our online event templates come with pre-configured navigation, designs, and content. All you need to do is upload your branding and set a date.
With SpotMe, organising and launching virtual events is done with ease and confidence.