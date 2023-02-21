Top of Article

Local PCO, Think Business Events has recruited a new member to its growing team.

Due to the success of its calendar of events in 2022 and beyond, the PCO is welcoming an experienced professional from the MICE industry, Bec McIntosh, to spearhead its new training and procedural department.

Director of Think Business Events, Denise Broeren says:

“While our team is already amazing in how they work with our clients and stakeholders, we are thrilled to have Bec on board to document and develop best practice methods across all event processes, and work on career progression initiatives with our conference team.”

The appointment will see Bec join the Melbourne-based office in a full-time role.

Bec has varied and comprehensive experience working in the events industry in Melbourne and Australia having worked across Exhibitions, Sponsorship, and Conference Manager roles for a number of PCOs, the Melbourne Convention Bureau (MCB) and the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre (MCEC) to name a few.

“Having the opportunity to combine my passion for staff development, along with being able to use the knowledge I’ve gained over the years, to support Kim & Denise achieve their vision for the business was the determining factor in my decision to join TBE. I’m also looking forward to streamlining the conference processes and procedures to allow the team, and in turn the conferences, to continue thriving,” says McIntosh.

Bec will bring 30 years of experience in the industry to the team, having also held event management positions across the automotive and sports industries.