Sustainable Venue Spotlight: Spaces at The Spine

Spaces at The Spine is Liverpool’s newest destination for events, offering world-class dynamic spaces for conferences, workshops and dining with best-in-class building connectivity and integrated next-generation event technology. Sustainability is at the very core of its day-to-day business and green strategies are an integral part of the venue’s design.

Here are 4 reasons why holding your event at the venue will benefit not only the health and wellbeing of your delegates, but also of the planet.

The Building

Spaces at The Spine is housed within The Spine, the new northern home of the Royal College of Physicians. The Spine has been designed and built according to the ethos of the Well Building Standard and registered to pursue the WELL Core Certification. The standard is comprised of 10 concepts that are deeply linked to wellbeing, mental health and sustainability such as air and water quality, light, and thermal comfort. These concepts have been incorporated into the building design to create a healthy and enjoyable environment and to optimise the health of those that use it. Moreover, the fit-out of the event spaces is rated BREEAM Outstanding, a rating considering energy efficiency, sustainable material procurements and practices to name but a few.

Catering

In line with the WELL Building Standard’s concept of nourishment, Spaces at The Spine has created delicious menus incorporating healthy food options and promoting knowledge about nutrient quality. The venue uses local and seasonal produce to support British businesses, reducing haulage costs and the environmental impact of transport. The venue also puts sustainable and healthy food at the heart of all its menus by prioritising plant-based, vegetarian, and vegan dishes.

Biophilic installations reconnecting to nature

Spaces at The Spine offers an exciting array of elements that reconnect people with nature to create a happier, healthier environment. This connection is created through planting, special lighting to promote photosynthesis and natural materials throughout the venue.

For example, the award-winning internal sky garden on Floor twelve adds to the mental wellbeing of visitors, increases oxygen levels and helps with the filtration of air, while view corridors ensure that people can see out of the building as much as possible to a pleasant view which helps to reduce stress. Another unique biophilic feature is represented by the dappled shadow cast by the distinctive Voronoi pattern on the building’s facade, which mimics that of trees in a forest and creates a therapeutic effect called Japanese forest bathing, which reconnects the mind and body with nature.

Natural daylight

The venue has a smart system regulating illumination according to external lighting conditions. This means that energy is saved by adapting internal lighting whenever a room is in use, and visitors can benefit from good daylight levels which has been proven to benefit productivity and focus.

The health and wellbeing of your delegates is paramount. If you are looking for a healthy, sustainable venue for your next event, get in touch with our team to find out more about our event packages.

0151 318 2200 | spaces@rcp.ac.uk | spacesatthespine.co.uk