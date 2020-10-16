Smyle shortlisted for the Event Technology Awards 2020

Smyle​ is a ​creative agency at the intersection of live + digital experiences​. They produce in-person, virtual and hybrid live experiences for a range of brand, business and consumer audiences.

Over the last 12 years, Smyle has picked up over 50 industry awards, including UK Event Agency of the Year a record seven times – most recently in 2020.

Smyle’s comprehensive in-house capabilities provide clients with a unique combination of services including:

Digital experiences

Physical experiences

Strategy, content & creative

Measurement

Shortlisted for ​Best Use of Technology for Engagement & Interaction (B2B)​ and ​Best Use of Technology at a Brand Event​ in the Event Technology Awards 2020 for ​Samsung EU Forum​, Smyle was selected for its ability to go beyond expectations to create unique B2B brand experiences that share a vision for the future and showcase incredible product innovations. At Samsung EU Forum, Smyle included an array of innovations which pushed creative boundaries to showcase as many products as possible ‘in real life’, and with multiple touchpoints. These included:

Advertisement

Custom-built registration using Samsung devices for efficient check-in

Digital geolocation and smart signage for personalised attendee messaging based on on time, location,agenda and language

An app which enabled mobile tours and translation, using Samsung devices and headphones

Guests enjoyed exploring an immersive lounge, full of real life experiences, such as eating freshly baked goods from the live kitchen, cooked in Samsung built-in ovens, or ordering mocktails from the bar on S10 phones, whilst a Samsung AirDresser dry-cleaned their jackets in the cloakroom.

Sponsored Content