Silent Seminars are a pioneering Birmingham based audio company specialising in wireless headset systems for live events. With over 10 years in the industry they are experts in their field and boast an impressive client base including Google, Amazon, Amgen and the BBC.

We started out over 10 years ago as a silent disco event and hire company but over time we noticed an opening in the market for a workable and practical solution to acoustic issues within busy and noisy live show environments. Our technology was geared up to thousands of people partying in a field listening to 3 different DJs so we adapted our products to suit the conference, exhibition & corporate markets. The result is a high quality, multi channel wireless headset system capable of running up to 20 separate breakout theatres in any space.

From exhibition stands looking to run an on site product demonstration or talk to a small audience, right up to international summits in need of thousands of headsets split across multiple theatres, we can and have catered for them all.

Why use headsets? They provide far superior audio quality overall and and by reducing noise, communication and engagement levels are significantly improved for the users. Immerse your audience in the message without any outside distractions. Running multiple breakout theatres in the same space allows organisers to bring all of their content into the middle of the show floor rather than having to breakout into separate rooms. Maximise space, deliver more content, save time, space & money.

We work with most of the UKs major AV and production companies and offer both ‘dry hire’ & full technical services.

We are constantly striving to push the boundaries and introduce new products to the market and have some exciting features launching in 2020. In particular they will help to combat the continued threat of Covid 19 and the anticipated ongoing changes to the event industry in general.

Contact Details:

0203 727 5382

www.silentseminars.com

info@silentseminars.com