Shindig is a complete turnkey solution for online video chat events. It enables a host to give a video conference, presentation, interview, panel discussion or media event in front of an online audience of thousands. Hosts can share the stage for face-to-face interactions with audience members before the entire gathering or sidebar with participants privately. Audience members are also able to network, discuss, and socialize with one another, one-on-one or in small groups, in their own self-initiated private video chats. Participants can mix and mingle as naturally as at in-person events.

Shindig is ideal for anyone who is responsible for any type of community: business colleagues, clients or customers, professionals, students, a campus, an audience of fans, subscribers, or members.

What makes Shindig different?

Full video chat interactivity for groups of up to 1,000 participants.

Guests can directly interact with presenters and panelists, as well as ask questions live on stage.

A virtual lobby where event attendees can mingle, network, and conduct private business on the platform.

Freedom to network with other attendees via private video chat.

Greenroom access to screen members before broadcasting on stage.

Post-event recording to maximize impact and share on other channels.

Shindig Mobile app for iOS and Android.

Other key features include live streaming to Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube; robust attendee data reporting; ticketing and guest list support; custom confirmation and reminder emails; dynamic calls-to-action for sponsors; and a customizable event background.

Clients range from Accenture, Amazon,The Conference Board, Hearst, Informa, Macmillan, Owens Corning, P&G, Salesforce,SAP, Slate, and Tracfone to the United Nations Foundation and Viacom.

Ultimately, Shindig gives you the tools you need to stop imagining and start experiencing — make those virtual conferences feel more dynamic than ever before. Sign up for a free demo and see how it works for yourself.

