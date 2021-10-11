Shindig is a complete turnkey solution for online video chat events. It enables a host to give a video conference, presentation, interview, panel discussion or media event in front of an online audience of thousands. Hosts can share the stage for face-to-face interactions with audience members before the entire gathering or sidebar with participants privately. Audience members are also able to network, discuss, and socialize with one another, one-on-one or in small groups, in their own self-initiated private video chats. Participants can mix and mingle as naturally as at in-person events.
Shindig is ideal for anyone who is responsible for any type of community: business colleagues, clients or customers, professionals, students, a campus, an audience of fans, subscribers, or members.
What makes Shindig different?
- Full video chat interactivity for groups of up to 1,000 participants.
- Guests can directly interact with presenters and panelists, as well as ask questions live on stage.
- A virtual lobby where event attendees can mingle, network, and conduct private business on the platform.
- Freedom to network with other attendees via private video chat.
- Greenroom access to screen members before broadcasting on stage.
- Post-event recording to maximize impact and share on other channels.
- Shindig Mobile app for iOS and Android.
Other key features include live streaming to Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube; robust attendee data reporting; ticketing and guest list support; custom confirmation and reminder emails; dynamic calls-to-action for sponsors; and a customizable event background.
Clients range from Accenture, Amazon,The Conference Board, Hearst, Informa, Macmillan, Owens Corning, P&G, Salesforce,SAP, Slate, and Tracfone to the United Nations Foundation and Viacom.
Ultimately, Shindig gives you the tools you need to stop imagining and start experiencing — make those virtual conferences feel more dynamic than ever before. Sign up for a free demo and see how it works for yourself.
