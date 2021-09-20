An end-to-end Event Management Solution for your online, in-person or hybrid event; Onlive allows you to easily setup, manage and run your events from start to finish.

Are you sick of using one platform for registration, another for streaming and ANOTHER for communications (or just plain overwhelmed with all the different tools you are managing)? With our all-in-one platform, you can get every tool you need to create a successful and engaging online (or in person) event under one “roof”, from a registration website and virtual event platform to a web based streaming studio and attendance checker. We know event organizers spend a lot of time behind the scenes creating an event which is seamless for their attendees, and at Onlive we aim to make the process of setting up your events as easy for you (the organizer) as it is for your delegates who are accessing them. Without losing any of the functionality you need.

Our step by step event set up wizard will guide you from the start, so you can create your registration site or virtual event platform in just a few clicks! You’ll save time customizing, managing, and even duplicating events without it being apparent to the attendee.

What’s more, with an advanced set of reporting tools and a range of integrations, organizers can go beyond numbers. With its detailed reporting options Onlive will help you understand more about customer profiles, personas and event success parameters.

