OMG Racing secures pole position with Evolution Dome at BSB 2023

OMG Racing raced to victory in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB) last year, and is looking to retain the title in 2023, bringing Evolution Dome along for the ride.

From April 7 – October 15, 2023, the OMG Racing team will be utilising its latest investment, a 20m x 20m inflatable structure, for all 11 rounds of the season, making stops at several circuits across the UK, including Silverstone and Donington Park.

The structure will serve two purposes,

A for-hire space providing a venue for fans and corporates to use for pre-race meetups, conferences, and more, each Friday before the race days.

On race weekends, the structures will become a hospitality space for fans, with additional room for members of the FortyFour club – OMG Racings ‘ultimate sponsorship access program’ for corporates and motorcycle fans.

Alan Gardner, Team Owner at OMG Racing, explains, “As well as being reigning British Superbike Champions, we’ve earned a reputation within the paddock for having arguably the finest hospitality set-up for our guests and sponsors. So, when we were looking for a way to increase capacity, maintaining that standard was going to be paramount. For us, the ability to have such a large, high-quality space installed in such a short space of time was the deciding factor in choosing Evolution Dome, and we’re looking forward to welcoming our FortyFour Club members and team guests this season.”

Ash Austin, director of Evolution Dome, said, “Each year, BSB brings together thousands of dedicated motorcycle racing fans to celebrate the sport and the hard work of the teams involved. It’s clear the OMG Racing Team appreciate the community they have built, with the quality of guest experience at the forefront when planning the season.”

Austin concluded, “Our temporary structures are the perfect addition to OMG Racing’s hospitality offerings as they are versatile, quick-to-deploy and provide great sound insulation and protection from the elements. I believe that OMG Racing will find it a very worthwhile investment when looking after their guests and sponsors.”