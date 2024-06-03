Native Spaces, the tech platform that is revolutionizing events

The start-up Native Spaces, founded by Tanya Bencheva-Vigier in 2018, is a rental platform offering over 1,500 exclusive and atypical event venues. Private homes, boats, hidden gardens or museums, it makes available singular venues, often closed to the public. With a strong tech focus since its creation, the platform is equipped with tools that make the process as easy as possible for its users. It simplifies administrative management for owners, particularly regarding the payments and insurance, while guaranteeing a smooth booking process for organizers.

Tanya Bencheva-Vigier, founder of Native Spaces, links real estate and events through her online platform. “Organizing ‘out of the ordinary’ events is complex and time-consuming, from finding a unique venue to setting up all the right services. At the same time, many extraordinary spaces remain inaccessible and under-utilized, such as private estates, gardens, museums or galleries, etc. I created Native Spaces to make organizing unique events accessible and simple. On the platform, with just a few clicks, you can find the space best suited to your needs, book and pay. Before, this used to take weeks,” explains Tanya Bencheva-Vigier.

Between 2022 and 2023, the startup doubled the number of events organized.

Since its launch, Native Spaces’ business has grown considerably. Today, the start-up has organized over 500 events, doubling its sales by 2022.

The number of locations offered by the platform tripled in 2023. Since its raising funds from Vitosha Venture Partners and MFG Invest in May 2023, Native Spaces has launched in 3 new cities: Paris, Marseille and Lyon. Numerous prestigious customers already call on its services: Forbes, Dior, LinkedIn, Youtube, Four Seasons, Adidas and many others.

The company doesn’t just put private individuals in touch with the hosts. It also offers support in organizing events, providing access to a network of trusted partners. Caterers, DJs, photographers or even babysitters: all needs are anticipated to guarantee the best possible experience.

In addition, Native Spaces is already working on developing its offering, in particular by expanding its area of operation. With a very strong offering in the south of France and a growing presence in major cities such as Paris and Lyon, Native Spaces aims to continue its expansion in France, with a view to eventually rolling out in Europe.

Sponsored Content