Mustard Media has today been announced as the official marketing partner for IMS Ibiza 2023, 26th-28th April in Ibiza.

The partnership will see Mustard Media hosting an insightful discussion at the event, ‘The secrets of selling out events with Mustard media, Tamas Garam, Head of Marketing at Sziget Festival, Gionçarlo Miranda (Festival Director, and Dreambeach hich will uncover tried and tested ways of selling tickets.

As official marketing partner, Mustard Media will also support the IMS team with the creation and implementation of a bespoke marketing strategy and paid media advertising campaign.

Mustard Media will bring up-to-date ideas and techniques to the table to elevate the summit by curating and executing a marketing strategy for the IMS Ibiza 2023 event. Co-founder Ed Norris said, “We are delighted to be working with IMS on the 2023 summit. IMS Ibiza is an iconic platform that we have leant on over the years as a source of insight, education and inspiration for our industry. So it’s an honour to be working with the IMS team to produce what we know will be a stand-out summit”

Katie Sallows, IMS Ibiza General Manager said “When we were looking for a partner to help us bring the 2023 event to life, there were few options which stood out to us as much as the Mustard Media team. IMS Ibiza has grown into one of the world’s most widely recognised and respected summits in electronic music, we’re excited to watch it grow further with the help of Mustard Media.”

IMS Ibiza is a three-day summit, which brings together leaders, creators, visionaries and future disruptors from across the global electronic music industry, to connect and fuel growth and positive change within the industry.

This year’s event will present a diverse and progressive perspective on this year’s key topics—from AI to ageism, to next steps for web3, music rights management, neurodiversity and journalism—to help the electronic music industry collectively ‘Face the Future’.

Delegate badges are available now https://www.internationalmusicsummit.com/