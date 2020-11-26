Meet Event Up

Małopolska Region is one of the leading regions of Poland in terms of economic potential. The region’s capital Kraków is the seat of the former kings of Poland and one of the largest cultural centers in Europe. Also, the city boasts great infrastructure facilities for MICE industry, such as conventions, symposiums, incentives, and business meetings. The region’s event industry is represented by a large number of companies delivering high-quality services.

Event Up Group was brought to life as an initiative for event companies based in Małopolska, Poland. Consolidation of the beneficiaries’ activities makes it possible to create a comprehensive offer which takes advantage of the synergy effect, as well as increase the potential of the group in terms of promotional activities. The main objective of the project is to present the potential of Małopolska’s event industry companies abroad and to establish contacts with potential contractors present at particular trade fairs.

Event Up Group delivers state of the art entertainment production services. Having specialised and experienced staff, know-how and a wide and extensive client portfolio allow delivering the most complex of events. Each member of the Event Up collective distinguishes itself by experience, high-quality service, and creativity. They are highly competitive in both domestic and foreign markets yet together form a whole that complements each other and significantly ease the production process of the events. Moreover, the group benefits from the diversity of specialties and backgrounds of single entities.

The climax of the first year of the project operation had been supposed to be a showcase conference for prospective customers and planned for July 3, 2020. Unfortunately, due to restrictions introduced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the change was inevitable, and instead of the conference, a series of 25 smaller size meetings was introduced. The meetings were held between July and the end of August in Forty Kleparz, Cracow.

Advertisement

The meetings consisted of lectures and presentations, the topics of which were:

– trends in mass events, conferences, integration, and sports events on a European scale;

– European legislation on the implementation of mass events;

– an overview of European markets for the establishment of strategic partnerships for mass events;

– creating attractive offers of mass events for foreign markets, including the potential of the Małopolska region;

– COVID-19: event industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 25 meetings were attended by 250 investors, and each of them ended with a networking session. Members of the Event Up Group also took part in workshops organised for them.

The project “Małopolska Event Group” RPMP.03.03.01-12-0590/18 is co-financed by the European Union under the Regional Operational Programme of the Małopolska Region 2014-2020.

Advertising Feature