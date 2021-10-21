MCM is a customer acquisition agency who go further to reach the customers your brand was made for, with strategy led PPC, SEO and Social campaigns. For over 20 years, brands have trusted MCM to grow registrations and ticket sales by getting them in front of customers who really want what they’ve got to offer. Through a combination of data, technology and teamwork we discover where your audience spends their time in order to deliver the most compelling, moment-stopping content.
We’ve reached millions of users through the campaigns we’ve managed for clients including the FT, Haymarket & Centaur Media, reaching ROI’s of up to 8X on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Google. We also utilise alternative channels like Spotify and TikTok.
“Working with MCM couldn’t have been easier. The campaigns they created following our initial brief were spot on, they got them up and running within a matter of days and then handled everything for me throughout. I was limited on time and resource in the lead up to my event so it was reassuring to put the social campaigns in the hands of a team who completely know what they’re doing.”
Abbi Modaberi, Festival of Marketing
Our clients also have access to their very own reporting dashboard, which gives real-time insight into their paid media activity. We give 100% transparency across all the campaigns we run so you are better informed to make decisions. It also makes it really easy to take a snapshot of the dashboard to share with other internal stakeholders.
Learn more about how to get bums on seats at your next large-scale event.
If you're looking to drive more ticket sales or find new attendees, sponsors, or exhibitors
