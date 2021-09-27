Manchester Metropolitan University offers you a selection of meeting and conference facilities in award-winning buildings in the heart of Manchester. With accessibility, sustainability and social responsibility at our heart, we have much to offer.

Sustainable Residential Conferences:

The Brooks Building at Birley is at the forefront of green development and contributes to our zero waste, water and energy commitment. A state of the art facility, featuring open networking spaces, a large multipurpose hall, meeting and exhibition space. Birley residences are some of the most environmentally friendly in the UK, comprising of 600 four-story town house rooms and c.900 en-suite rooms accredited with Visit England 4* accommodation rating.

Venues for Events:

Our Benzie Building offers exciting spaces ideal for your next event. It is home to an impressive vertical gallery, workshops and a roof terrace for 200 people, making the building perfect for exhibitions, networking and product launches. Benzie is a stunning building that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Our Business School is a real hive of activity and offers spacious and stylish conference and events facilities. With tiered lecture theatres, large exhibition space and multiple meeting rooms on the upper floors, the Business School is a highly original conference venue in an ideal location.

Brand New Venue!:

The latest addition to our portfolio of venues is Grosvenor, a multi-use conference and event venue which also houses a state of the art theatre, movement studios, and seminar space. Grosvenor also has a third floor terrace perfect for pre-dinner drinks in our Grove restaurant, or a networking reception for a conference.

We are easily accessible by all major public transport routes, a short distance away from Manchester Oxford Road station and 0.8 miles from Manchester Piccadilly station. Say hello at venues@mmu.ac.uk, or call us on 0161 247 1565 now.

Contact Details:

0161 247 1565

venues.mmu.ac.uk





