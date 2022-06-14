Good quality video content has become an undisputable standard in every industry. Combining visual and auditory elements is a great way to convey information and create a connection with the viewer. In the case of the event industry, setting up a livestream means overcoming physical boundaries and reaching a larger audience. Setting up a livestream and video production can be time-consuming, technical, and costly. No event organizer wants to run into these kinds of issues. Thus, Conference Compass provides you with a platform with built-in live streaming and video production. Video has never been easier or more intuitive to make.

Livestreaming

Our platform supports native live streaming. A simple press of the ‘broadcast’ button means that whoever is speaking will be automatically streamed to the screen. We also support RTMP low-latency streaming, allowing for a quickly transmissible, uninterrupted broadcast. RTMP also allows for editing the stream before sharing it with viewers, providing you with the freedom to add images, text, logos, and transitions to the video.

Video production

While a livestream lets you engage and create an audience in real-time, a video allows people to go back to the event and its content. Any session streamed live or pre-recorded through our platform can be automatically saved and compiled into a ready-to-use video. So you can build an on-demand video library for your event, where the speaker presentation sessions are accessible and easy to share. Avoid complex technical procedures or hiring a third-party service: it’s all done for you automatically!

So, livestreaming and video production could be an easy process?

Videos and livestreams are one of the most effective ways to engage your audience and ensure that the content of your event has reached them. They are a tangible product of the effort invested into your event by yourself and your speakers. Our platform aims to simplify the creation and distribution process for everybody involved.

Get in touch and book a demo to understand more about these and more features our event platform offers.

