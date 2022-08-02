LET’S GO GREEN…or red, or blue or whichever colour you want.

We are JR Centrepieces, a hire company that aims to illuminate events with our stunning table centrepiece. We aim to offer an outstanding hire service to the events industry, we produce a great look, are eco-friendly and cost effective all at the same time.

We have 40 different LED centrepieces that are bespoke manufactured for the customer. We have a range of personalised centrepieces where we can get your brand or logo right to the heart of the table. Above all, the table-scapes we create for your event will wow your guests and make your event a talked-about success.

We want to continue offering this service for years to come and we recognise that we, and the events industry, need to be as sustainable as possible. We have therefore carefully considered the way that we conduct ourselves from an environmental perspective and designed a business that reduces consumption down to a bare minimum. We know we are not perfect but are constantly working at it. This makes us super eco-friendly and a very cost effective solution for our customers.

Our key eco points are as follows…

1. We have 40 different designs and they are completely reusable

2. The centrepieces are illuminated using rechargeable LED lights. Again, they are completely reusable and very efficient.

3. We have a “zero consumable target” and a company policy that has successfully reduced waste to a bare minimum. We never need a skip and hardly use a bin as we produce so little rubbish.

4. This policy does not permit the use of real flowers, scatter crystals, latex balloons or real candles

5. We use very efficient Euro 6 ULEZ compliant vans to deliver the decorations.

All of the above help make sure we are environmentally friendly while providing a cost effective solution. With the rising cost of events, we are a great solution for cutting budgets and increasing the guest experience. Why not visit our website at www.jrcentrepieces.co.uk and send us an enquiry for an event. You won’t be disappointed.

