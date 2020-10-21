Leading Virtual Event Platform, Hubilo gets shortlisted for Event Tech Awards 2020

Team Hubilo is more than elated to announce their entry in the Event Tech Awards 2020 got shortlisted. The honor they hold is to be nominated for the ‘Best Pivot from Physical to Virtual’ category.

This is their first-ever time participating in the ETA and what is more exciting is that the category is also new. The winners will be announced at the ETL live conference, which is also being held on a virtual conference platform.

“It’s about taking the right step at the right moment & that’s what we did when the pandemic hit and event organizers were losing hope; we built a virtual community in just 10 days.” – says Vaibhav Jain, CEO at Hubilo.

And why not participate in awards when we believe in our product i.e. virtual event platform which is being used globally by numerous organizers and attendees, at this very moment.

About Hubilo:

Ranked as the Top 20 Event Management Software by Capterra, Hubilo is a virtual event platform uniquely designed to empower event organizers and exhibitors. Since its inception in 2015, Hubilo has transformed the way events are orchestrated using AI and cloud-based technology. Hubilo has powered 1,000+ events, across 150 countries and catered to 1.50 million visitors.

Hubilo today, is a universal customizable platform for events of all types, including conferences, seminars, exhibitions, virtual trade shows and corporate off-sites. The platform instantly sets up buy-in and demos, captures visitors’ analytics, and sets them up in cold, warm, and hot leads for marketers.

For a free demo and more, visit https://hubilo.com/

