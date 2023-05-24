Top of Article

Kaltura, the Video Experience Cloud, has won five awards in this year’s 13th Global Eventex Awards for Events and Experience Marketing.

Taking the top prize in every Technology and Event category in which they were nominated, Kaltura’s solutions earned five wins. Kaltura’s own virtual event, Virtually Live!, which was powered solely by the same tools that took home other awards, won Best Virtual Community Engagement Event, demonstrating the impact that Kaltura’s technology has on virtual events.

The awards for which Kaltura is listed as a winner include:

· Kaltura Events for Best Event Technology

· Kaltura Events for the Best Virtual Event Platform

· Kaltura Webinars for the Best Webinar Software

· Kaltura Events for the Best Audience Engagement Technology

· Virtually Live! 2022 by Kaltura for the Best Virtual Community Engagement Event

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Eventex for our work in reimagining the possibilities of hybrid and digital experiences,” said Lisa Bennett, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Kaltura. “It is our mission to bring tools that effectively engage audiences, personalize participant experiences, and provide insightful data that is critical to organizations. Companies are using video across a wider range of experiences and hosting more virtual and hybrid eventexperiences than ever before, so the importance of a video platform partner that can do it all is increasingly critical, not just from a cost-saving perspective, but also to increase efficiencies, leverage the rich data across experiences, and to drive better ROI. We want to thank the Eventex Awards for celebrating our efforts to provide technology that best supports participants and organizers alike.”

Eventex Awards 2023 received a record 761 entries from 49 countries.

“With the world gradually returning to its pre-pandemic lifestyle, we are witnessing a remarkable surge in creativity and innovation, delivered by talented professionals who have wowed us with amazing event experiences. Winning an Eventex award is recognition for everyone at Kaltura, so personally and on behalf of the whole Eventex team I want to congratulate Kaltura with what is an absolutely outstanding achievement,” comments Ovanes Ovanessian, Co-founder of Eventex Awards.