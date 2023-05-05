Top of Article

Jonas Event Technology, a leading provider of event registration, and FFAIR, an award-winning exhibitor platform, have partnered to bring event organisers and attendees a more seamless experience.

The partnership brings together Jonas Event Technology’s focus on providing the best event registration experience and FFAIR’s expertise in exhibitor management. The single sign-on user management developed between their software solutions will bring together JET’s registration software and FFAIR’s exhibitor manual and shop.

“We are proud to join forces with FFAIR,” said Oliver Smart, Managing Director of Jonas Event Technology. “Our partnership will allow us to offer event organisers a comprehensive solution for event registration and managing exhibitors and suppliers, utilising the best of both of our services.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Jonas Event Technology,” said Adam Jones, CEO of FFAIR. “Together, we will be able to offer event organisers a solution that not only streamlines event registration, but also simplifies the exhibitor journey.”