Job Opportunity: Requirements Manager

COMPANY: Totem

EMPLOYMENT TYPE: Full-Time

SALARY: £35 – 45k per annum depending on experience

LOCATION: Central London

REPORTING TO: Product Director & Co-Founder

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Job Description

Totem is a self-serve hybrid-virtual events platform that enables the creation of branded events from a 10-person meeting to a 10,000+ attendee event, allowing you to build, run and monitor events using real-time control. Totem allows you to orchestrate your events using data-driven analytics to deliver unique insights. Totem Hybrid Events is changing the way leading brands create and deliver hybrid and virtual events.

We are a creative technology company looking for inquisitive and enquiring minds – people with fizzy brains to challenge our thinking and deliver amazing, brilliant, and original products.

Due to growth and demand of the platform, Totem is looking to expand the team with the new role of Requirements Manager – Hybrid/Virtual to join our Product team immediately as we seek to grow our business.

The role of the Requirements Manager is to understand requirements process and standards, manage requirements, participate in team meetings for active projects and work with improvement teams to develop process capability.

The Requirements Manager will primarily take ownership for the requirements management and requirements activities working using Atlassian. This role will work closely with the Technical Development team and our Product Director.

The Requirements Manager will have experience facilitating requirements reviews, keeping accurate notes, ensure requirements and verification statements meet acceptable standards, support and advance requirements across the Development and Design Teams. As Requirements Manager you will act as main point of contact for Requirements Management using Atlassian, Jira Software and Confluence document collaboration.

You will have a minimum of 2-3 years’ experience working on a wide variety of technology projects and have a detailed knowledge and understanding of the complexities and nuances of managing projects within this specific industry.

The successful applicant would receive training in the use of the Totem Platform so that they understand the product in its entirety and can help manage and support clients and colleagues internally.

We are specifically looking for an enthusiastic person – Totem is a highly visual intuitive platform so the successful candidate must have a passion for event production and a keen interest in event planning and management.

We are also looking for somebody who is proactive, is a diligent professional, has very good attention to detail, is extremely passionate about what they do and works well with people whilst being committed to their own work and development at the highest level.

Excellent communication and project management skills are critical to success in this position. Ideally, the candidate’s experience should demonstrate the ability to work with cross-functional teams across all types of corporate businesses.

This position is full time (5 days a week) based in our London office or a combination of remote home working.

In the first instance, please send a detailed covering letter explaining why you feel you should be considered for this role as well as an up-to-date CV.

What you’ll be doing

Perform business analysis and requirements management on a variety of cross-functional projects.

Investigate what needs the project is looking to fulfil and translating those into technical requirements.

Implement, manage and track requirements across the full development lifecycle.

Develop, implement and manage Requirements management plan continuously.

Carry out classic requirements analyses and formulation of requirements.

Be responsible for the efficient development of complex systems that meet the requirements of a project, and the optimisation of the required processes.

Develop doctrine, process, procedures, enhancements, installation, deployment and training for Requirements Management.

Keep and manage accurate notes and documentation of system requirements.

Facilitate requirement reviews and conduct routine investigations to make sure that requirements are met.

Track pass/fail & requirements coverage metrics and report out to development team and senior management.

Assign customer Requirements to different disciplines for analysis.

Define together with internal and external stakeholders project metrics.

Provide and present metrics to the internal and external stakeholders.

Define, create and maintain the requirements document structure.

Ensure compliance with industry standards, and identify relevant legal, regulatory and compliance requirements.

Ensure smooth workflows and transparent communication with customers, internal departments, and external parties.

Our Ideal Candidate

A keen, experienced Requirements Manager who is highly self-motivated, well organised, confident and has at least 2 years’ experience within the technology industry.

Be able to demonstrate strong technical and project management skills.

Previous working knowledge of requirement management tools (e.g. DOORS / Polation), with experience in DXL and database development for complex technology systems.

Has an Abstract-logical way of thinking.

Ability to operate both at a strategic and tactical level, with a willingness to engage directly to resolve detailed technical issues.

Be highly organised with a passion for new and exciting technology – specifically around the hybrid/virtual events platform application and technology.

Be confident in dealing with senior management, client and colleagues over the phone and in-person.

Ability to work well within a team and concisely illustrate and explain ideas and processes.

Can work quickly and effectively across all internal teams to manage and deliver projects and initiatives that will drive the Totem platform forward.

Foster good working relationships quickly, understanding and meeting needs effectively in at times pressured working environments.

Enjoys working within a tight-knit, collaborative team environment.

Is personable, fun to work with and enjoys working with a friendly team.

What we offer

Competitive salary

We believe your hard work deserves to be rewarded. That’s why we offer a competitive salary with plenty of room for growth.

Staff Culture and wellbeing

Comprehensive medical insurance, perks through Perkbox, flexible hours, paid learning tools & sponsorship. We encourage feedback, supportive & curious teams with dedicated wellness staff.

Regular celebrations

We love any excuse for a party and, as a bunch of foodies, you can expect to be well fed!

Generous holiday

We want our people to always be at their best. To do that, we know you need to recharge occasionally. That’s why we provide a generous holiday allowance.

Working From Home Allowance

If the office isn’t where you’re productive and comfortable we offer home allowances and a laptop of your choice