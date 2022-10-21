Job Opportunity: Operations Manager

Storm is recruiting an Operations Manager to work within a fast-paced events production company based in Peterborough. The role will encompass the booking and admin of our freelance work force as required to support live events. This role will require someone who is able to work independently whilst liaising with Production Managers to juggle the staffing for our onsite events. The role will also include the booking of vans and drivers to ensure the equipment arrives on site.

Using various software packages, this person should be a highly efficient multi-tasker with excellent communication skills, both written and oral. Detail focussed with a logical pragmatic approach you will have a proven track record in logistics and people management. The role will require flexibility and integration with the wider team.

Storm is looking for someone who has the get-up-and-go approach, friendly, keen and a flexible attitude to their work life.

Roles to include:

1. Booking freelance crew

2. Maintaining database of existing crew

3. Issuing crew handbooks

4. Liaise with project managers on appropriate crew

5. Liaising with Venues

6. Issuing RAMS

7. Requesting access permits for venues

8. Researching and vetting new crew

9. Updating crew costs

10. Monthly reporting of freelancer employment

11. Ensuring Freelance onboarding procedure is maintained

12. Booking vans and drivers

Working hours, Monday – Friday 40 hours per week

Salary £25,000 – £30,000

To apply contact Emily Powell | HR & Admin Assistant | Storm Events

Email: emily.powell@storm-events.com | Website: storm-events.co.uk