Job Opportunity: Marketing Project Manager

COMPANY: Interactio

SALARY: from 2600 EUR Gross

LOCATION: Remote

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Are you an experienced marketing project manager ready to create global marketing campaigns? Do you enjoy creating value-centered engaging content? What about working with a product that revolutionizes the event industry? If you said yes to all three of our questions, it’s time for us to have a talk.

WHAT YOU WILL DO:

Own marketing projects and supervise processes.

Develop, execute, measure, report, and check for quality parts of the marketing strategy.

Create and delegate tasks to the team.

Manage the process of creating videos, digital, research, non-standard marketing initiatives, events.

Work with different parties to make things happen (teammates across different departments and external freelancers).

Develop and own project documentation, including timelines, process, and scoping documents.

WHAT WE EXPECT YOU TO HAVE:

Advertisement

At least 3 years of experience managing various marketing projects – digital, video, events, and social.

Strong sense of aesthetics, basic UX knowledge, and knowledge of the newest marketing trends in B2B world.

Superb attention to detail, good judgment, and listening skills.

Perfect English communication skills – oral and written.

You’re the best project manager you know — knowledgeable, creative, able to understand and present key stakeholders’ needs, motivated to work with the product that brings revolution to the market.

WHAT WE OFFER:

Exciting fast-paced international environment (hey, we are shifting the global market!)

Flexible working conditions

The most interesting client list you can get

Reasonable compensation package

An awesome international team to work with and the chance to bring our exciting technologies to the market (we speak 17 languages internally and over 100 externally).