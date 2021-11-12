Job Opportunity: Marketing Project Manager

COMPANY: Interactio
SALARY: from 2600 EUR Gross
LOCATION: Remote
Are you an experienced marketing project manager ready to create global marketing campaigns? Do you enjoy creating value-centered engaging content? What about working with a product that revolutionizes the event industry? If you said yes to all three of our questions, it’s time for us to have a talk.
WHAT YOU WILL DO:
- Own marketing projects and supervise processes.
- Develop, execute, measure, report, and check for quality parts of the marketing strategy.
- Create and delegate tasks to the team.
- Manage the process of creating videos, digital, research, non-standard marketing initiatives, events.
- Work with different parties to make things happen (teammates across different departments and external freelancers).
- Develop and own project documentation, including timelines, process, and scoping documents.
WHAT WE EXPECT YOU TO HAVE:
- At least 3 years of experience managing various marketing projects – digital, video, events, and social.
- Strong sense of aesthetics, basic UX knowledge, and knowledge of the newest marketing trends in B2B world.
- Superb attention to detail, good judgment, and listening skills.
- Perfect English communication skills – oral and written.
- You’re the best project manager you know — knowledgeable, creative, able to understand and present key stakeholders’ needs, motivated to work with the product that brings revolution to the market.
WHAT WE OFFER:
- Exciting fast-paced international environment (hey, we are shifting the global market!)
- Flexible working conditions
- The most interesting client list you can get
- Reasonable compensation package
- An awesome international team to work with and the chance to bring our exciting technologies to the market (we speak 17 languages internally and over 100 externally).