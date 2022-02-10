Job opportunity: Event Operations Officer

Who we are

Ethical Group is comprised of My Cause UK C.i.C. & Ethical Event Staffing Ltd.

Ethical Group provides high quality, end to end staffing solutions to our clients and the wider events industry. Our specialism is delivering large scale staffing and volunteer deployments for events across the live music industry, with a key focus on festivals.

We believe that our people are at the heart of everything we do, and as such, treat all of our staff and volunteers as part of our family. We are exceptionally proud to be an accredited Real Living Wage employer, and strive to provide the very best experiences possible to all of our staff and volunteers whenever they give their time with us.

This role will be instrumental in the management of both our clients and our workforce. The successful candidate will be someone who is equally passionate about providing a professional service to our client base, and ensuring the wellbeing and job satisfaction of the staff delivering it.

What you’ll be doing

As Operations Officer you will be an essential part of the core business team. We are looking for a highly motivated and organised people-person to join our team at HQ and take the lead on a number of high profile festival and event projects across the year.

Our operation and workload varies between winter and summer, and consequently so will your role. You will be joining our team at a very exciting time as we head into our peak season (April to September) where you can expect to spend a lot of time on location at one of our events, while off season will be spent primarily working from our HQ in central Bristol.

You will report to the Operations Director, however you will also provide support to the Head of Recruitment when required.

Office based duties:

Developing a good understanding of our client companies and their event / festival, building strong relationships with client stakeholders.

Project management of numerous event projects, running concurrently.

Developing event logistics plans – including inventory management, staff scheduling, training, project documentation & staff communications.

Developing & maintaining relationships with our team of onsite coordinators & seeking new talent to extend this team.

Creating and updating event specific risk assessments.

Using sales, business development, marketing techniques and networking to attract new business to the organisation.

Assisting the recruitment team to draft job role profiles, job listings & processing job applicants from interview to deployment.

Onsite duties:

Coordination of all aspects of our onsite delivery, ensuring adherence to schedule, budget & client requirements.

Managing teams of staff and volunteers in accordance with Ethical Group’s core values & vision.

Client relationship management, maintaining positive & productive relationships with key stakeholders onsite.

Ensuring all key administration, regulatory & reporting requirements are met.

What we need from you

Have the right to work in the UK

Available on a full time basis

Willingness to work flexibly during peak season including evening and weekend work

Happy to travel to and work from any of our UK event locations

Full clean UK driving licence

Agreement to undergo CRB or DBS checks if required

What skills & experience you’ll bring to us

Excellent attention to detail

Super organisation skills

Experience of the festivals or events industry in an operational role

Proven ability to manage teams in a high pressure environment

Exceptional people skills

Great verbal and written communicator

Project management skills & proficient in spreadsheet and document creation

Volunteer management experience

Recruitment, trainer or business development skills desirable but not required

What can we offer?

This is a full time position based in our central Bristol office, initially offered on a one year fixed term contract

Salary- £26,000-£28,000 P/A – depending on experience

30 days annual leave per year

Company pension scheme

Flexible working hours

Training & personal development opportunities

A friendly and supportive work environment

Strong emphasis on workplace wellbeing & positive working culture

A part in an innovative and ethical organisation with pioneering sustainable practices

Want to apply? Get in touch today

Applications –

Please submit a CV and cover letter outlining your skills and experience telling us why you would like to work with us to team@ethicalstaff.co.uk

Applications will close on March 7th 2022, interviews to be held in our offices in Bristol on 18th March 2022