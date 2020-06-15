Job Opportunity: Business Development Manager – Events Builder

Company: VenuIQ

Location: Midlands Area

Contact Details: luke.buckley@venu-iq.com

Date Posted: 15/06/20

Job Type: Permanent

Salary: £25-30,000+ Uncapped OTE (Double Year 1)

Company Background & Bio

VenuIQ is the award-winning UK based software company behind Event Builder, a key part of a the suite of products within the VenuIQ platform. Using the latest technology through mobile app’s, tracking and delegate engagement for the global events sector. Due to continued success & expansion a new role has arisen for a talented Business Development Manager ideally from the B2B Events Sector with a strong new business background.

The Role

Selling the latest Event App technology, reaching out to Event businesses of all sizes.

Relationship building including client facing, zoom/team virtual meetings

Source leads and close your own business (full training)

Hit your targets, earn uncapped commission and earn bonuses, the company is expanding which will create excellent earning potential.

Key responsibilities include

Consulting with new and existing Event businesses.

Identify new leads and produce a perpetual sales pipeline.

Sell and grow revenue through strategic sales efforts.

Credentials

We need the following attributes, skills and experience:

Personal integrity

A belief in making profits whilst serving a useful purpose

A continuous improvement mindset

A love of persuading and influencing

Evidence of a consistently strong B2B sales record over, at least a 1-year period

Evidence of event sponsorship sales or delegate sales would be very useful

The ability to evidence a clear sales methodology

Experience of working in a small team and contributing above and beyond the job spec

The ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously

The ability to construct bespoke solutions

The ability to learn your business to a level where clients and prospects seek time with you.

What’s in it for you?

The opportunity to make a difference

The opportunity to quickly see your own impact on the business you join

The opportunity for uncapped performance related pay

Interested? Please send CV’s to luke.buckley@venu-iq.com