Job Opportunity: Business Development Manager – Events Builder

Company: VenuIQ
Location: Midlands Area
Contact Details: luke.buckley@venu-iq.com
Date Posted: 15/06/20
Job Type: Permanent
Salary: £25-30,000+ Uncapped OTE (Double Year 1)
Company Background & Bio
VenuIQ is the award-winning UK based software company behind Event Builder, a key part of a the suite of products within the VenuIQ platform. Using the latest technology through mobile app’s, tracking and delegate engagement for the global events sector. Due to continued success & expansion a new role has arisen for a talented Business Development Manager ideally from the B2B Events Sector with a strong new business background.
The Role
- Selling the latest Event App technology, reaching out to Event businesses of all sizes.
- Relationship building including client facing, zoom/team virtual meetings
- Source leads and close your own business (full training)
- Hit your targets, earn uncapped commission and earn bonuses, the company is expanding which will create excellent earning potential.
Key responsibilities include
- Consulting with new and existing Event businesses.
- Identify new leads and produce a perpetual sales pipeline.
- Sell and grow revenue through strategic sales efforts.
Credentials
We need the following attributes, skills and experience:
- Personal integrity
- A belief in making profits whilst serving a useful purpose
- A continuous improvement mindset
- A love of persuading and influencing
- Evidence of a consistently strong B2B sales record over, at least a 1-year period
- Evidence of event sponsorship sales or delegate sales would be very useful
- The ability to evidence a clear sales methodology
- Experience of working in a small team and contributing above and beyond the job spec
- The ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
- The ability to construct bespoke solutions
- The ability to learn your business to a level where clients and prospects seek time with you.
What’s in it for you?
- The opportunity to make a difference
- The opportunity to quickly see your own impact on the business you join
- The opportunity for uncapped performance related pay
Interested? Please send CV’s to luke.buckley@venu-iq.com