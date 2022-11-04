Job Oportunity: Conference and Events Manager, The Booksellers Association

The Booksellers Association of the United Kingdom & Ireland is a trade association supporting, promoting and campaigning for bookshops.

A vital function of The Booksellers Association is the bringing together of its bookseller members at events throughout the year, along with publishers, authors and other industry professionals for networking, training and the sharing of best practice.

The BA also lobbies the government in support of bookshops and bookselling, for the provision of goods and services to make bookselling more efficient and to reduce costs, and for consumer campaigns such as Bookshop Day and Independent Bookshop Week. The BA Group also owns National Book Tokens, an award-winning supply company Batch (including Batchline) and has a long association with World Book Day.

BA Conferences & Events

The BA is responsible for delivering a full and varied conference & event programme for BA Members and others in the book trade.

The BA’s flagship event is the annual BA Conference. This takes place in conjunction with wholesaler, Gardners, whose Trade Show precedes the conference. The conference is residential, running from Sunday afternoon to Monday night. Over 300 delegates will attend the main day with the almost staying overnight on Sunday and many on Monday. There are social events on both evenings. It is a much-loved event in the bookselling calendar attracting many high-profile and breaking authors. Recent headline authors have included Graham Norton and Richard Osman

Other key Conferences including the Irish Book Trade Conference, the Scottish Book Trade Conference and the Welsh Book Trade Conference. There is also a two-day seminar programme at the London Book Fair. in addition to the conferences we host a number of regional evening events, a parliamentary reception and the Books are my Bag Readers Awards ceremony.

Reporting to

The Director of Strategy and Communications

Responsibilities

Conferences

Overall responsibility for the organisation and delivery of book trade conferences and events for members and publishers.

Delivery of a range of in-person events, hybrid events, and digital events, ensuring that content is available for delegates to access remotely as well as in person.

Working with the Director of Strategy & Communications to generate programme topics for business and social programmes for a number of conferences including the main annual BA Conference in September, the Irish Book Trade Conference, Scottish Book Trade Conference, the Welsh Book Trade Conference and the seminar programme at the London Book Fair.

Securing sponsorship, and liaising with sponsors, briefing speakers and chairs.

Writing programme copy for Conferences and events and producing delegate joining instructions and other related materials

Working with the BA designer and marketing colleagues to produce attractive, consistent and eye catching event collateral.

Managing the content of the event website.

Managing event income and expenditure, negotiating rates with suppliers and hotels and other venues.

Sourcing, and liaising with, venues, caterers and suppliers.

Managing the delegate registration and booking processes supported by The Events, Membership and Special Projects Assistant.

Taking overall control of all aspects during the events – preparing detailed schedules, troubleshooting problems as they arise, rehearsing speakers and briefing and managing the conference team and venue throughout the event.

Digital Events

Managing digital event output including zoom events for members

Liaising with the relevant technical suppliers and the BA’s Social Media Manager to explore ways of delivering content to members via facebook, youtube and other digital platforms.

Regional Event Programme

Managing the delivery of a regional event programme to include approximately eight BA Socials a year; evening networking events in bookshops around the country sponsored by publishing partners.

Working with the Irish Branch Committee to deliver an annual Conference in Ireland, and with Publishing Scotland to deliver an annual conference in Scotland.

The London Book Fair

Working closely with The Director of Communications and Strategy, The London Book Fair and other key partners to deliver a bookseller programme and presence for members throughout The London Book Fair – a key partner of the Booksellers Association – including a company exhibition stand, a hosted bookseller programme, a seminar programme and a bookseller party.

Parliamentary Events

Working with the Publishers Association and World Book Day to deliver parliamentary events including the Parliamentary Book Awards and other receptions to promote bookselling to MPs and Parliamentarians

Professional Development

Working with the Membership department to ensure relevant event programme content feeds into an overarching and ongoing BA Learning programme

Support Staff

Joint management, with the BA’s Membership Manager, of the BA Membership & Events Executive, who will assist with conference and events management

Requirements and Skills

At least three years’ experience in Conference and Events Management, including residential conferences.

Excellent time-management skills.

Good people management skills: ability to motivate and organise staff during events.

Ability to work effectively to tight deadlines and remain calm under pressure.

Knowledge of digital event technology and delivering hybrid events desirable.

Excellent Communication skills including excellent written communication.

Ability to write good copy for websites, email marketing and conference/events brochures.

Microsoft Office Proficient.

Knowledge of Book Trade or an interest in books helpful but not essential.

Position

This is a full-time position. The office hours are currently 35 hours per week – Monday to Friday. However, you will be expected to work any additional hours necessary to carry out your duties. Normal working hours are 9.15am to 5.15pm.

The BA is a flexible employer and currently there is the option to work from home for a portion of the week, at the discretion of the company, this may be subject to change; there is some scope to discuss flexible work hours.

Holidays

20 days annual leave is granted per annum, plus 2 additional days, 1 for birthdays and 1 as a festival day (pro rata for employees beginning work during the holiday year). Additional holiday entitlement is given to staff with over five years’ continuous service.

Salary and Benefits

Salary £39,000 per annum with all forms of statutory leave granted, the company auto enrolls employees for pensions with a 10 % company contribution of base salary. There is also private healthcare scheme, including a dental and optician cashback option. A discretionary performance-related bonus scheme is run for staff with an award of up to 5% of the base salary received, if appraisal objectives are met.

Fairness

As part of a continuous policy to select with the utmost fairness, applicants will be considered on the basis of their suitability for the post, regardless of sex, gender, age, nationality, race, heritage, faith, socio-economic status, marital status, sexual orientation or disability.

Applications

Those interested in applying should send their CV together with a covering letter to leonie.porter@booksellers.org.uk by November 25th

DISCLAIMER These notes are intended as a guide for prospective employees of Booksellers Association of the UK and Ireland Ltd, and do not form part of the Contract of Employment.