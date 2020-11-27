IT’S BLACK FRIDAY… and Saturday, Sunday for months to come with QHotels Group!

The biggest ever offer is on at QHotels Group, an independent 4* British hotel group and golf resort operator, with a mega four-day Black Friday Weekend superdeal. The one time only offer features across eighteen of their 4* hotels and resorts in England and Scotland, available for stays up to March 31st 2021.

Stay at some unbelievable hotels for just £49 for two with bed and breakfast or enjoy a Spa Getaway for £99 per person including a bottle of pink fizz in your room, a 50 minute treatment plus dinner and breakfast with overnight accommodation. If golf is your bag how about an unlimited golf day across all of the group’s amazing courses with a bucket of 4 beers at the 19th hole, plus dinner, bed and breakfast for just £89 per person. If you need to catch up with colleagues or business partners you can also enjoy 50% off meetings and events under this unprecedented Black Friday Weekend superdeal.

Book on Black Friday (extended over the weekend and Cyber Monday) and take your amazing QHotels Group stay at any time up to 31st March 2021. The Spa offer is available for stays until 7th February 2021 and 50% off meetings and events until 31st August 2021.

Sally Greenaway, Head of Marketing for QHotels Group commented: “No-one is going to look back on 2020 with any great affection. Our Black Friday deals are our way of helping the UK make 2021 something to look forward to. We all need a break! Black Friday with QHotels Group is our contribution to making the UK a happier, healthier place with a special staycation. These really are our best ever offers!”.

Advertisement

The QHotels Group is a collection of 4-star hotels and resorts located across the UK, many in breath-taking grounds as well as must visit destinations, offering a range of facilities including fantastic food and drink, Spa, leisure, and Golf as well as the promise of first class service and guest experience.

Black Friday Bookings can be made at www.qhotels.co.uk

Hotels in the Q Hotels Group are:

Ashford International Hotel – https://www.ashfordhotel.co.uk Belton Woods – https://beltonwoods.co.uk/ Crewe Hall – https://www.crewehallcheshire.co.uk/ Chesford Grange – https://www.chesfordgrange.com/ *Delta by Marriott Nottingham Belfry – https://www.thenottinghambelfry.co.uk/ *Delta by Marriott Cheltenham Chase – https://www.thecheltenhamchase.co.uk/ DoubleTree By Hilton Forest Pines Golf & Spa Resort – https://www.forestpineshotel.co.uk/ DoubleTree by Hilton Cambridge Belfry – https://www.thecambridgebelfry.co.uk/ DoubleTree by Hilton Oxford Belfry – https://www.theoxfordbelfry.co.uk/ DoubleTree by Hilton Stratford – https://www.thestratford-hotel.co.uk/ *Not included in the Black Friday Deals DoubleTree by Hilton Westerwood Spa & Golf Resort – https://thewesterwoodhotel.co.uk/ Dunston Hall – https://www.dunstonhallhotel.co.uk/ *Mercure Holland House Hotel – https://all.accor.com/hotel/6698/index.en.shtml Norton Park – https://www.nortonparkhotel.com/ Oulton Hall – https://www.oultonhallhotel.co.uk/ Slaley Hall – https://slaleyhallhotel.com/ *Stratford Manor – https://www.stratfordmanor.co.uk/ Telford Hotel & Golf Resort – https://www.telfordhotelgolfresort.co.uk/ *Hampshire Court – https://www.thehampshirecourthotel.co.uk/ The Park Royal – https://www.theparkroyal.co.uk/ The Queens – https://thequeensleeds.co.uk/ (available for stays from 25th Jan)

Advertising Feature