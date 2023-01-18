Organizations worldwide are increasingly realizing that captions go far beyond providing accessibility for their events and meetings. They can also improve comprehension and information retention, and multilingual captions can break down language barriers to reach untapped global audiences.

With Ai-Media, you can access all the captioning technology you need in one easy-to-use, end-to-end cloud solution.

Falcon + Lexi: Live Event Captioning Made Easy in the Cloud

Combining Ai-Media’s Falcon cloud encoder with our Lexi automated captioning solution provides a simple and affordable way to live caption your events, meetings or conferences.

This powerful combination provides a self-service cloud platform for adding captions to your RTMP streams that’s simple to set up, manage and scale. The beauty of this solution is that it doesn’t require any physical hardware. Everything you need is available in the cloud with just a few clicks.

Falcon is a budget-friendly alternative to SDI video hardware that’s compatible with all major live streaming platforms, including Facebook Live, YouTube Live Events, Twitch, UStream, and more. You can set up captions for your event or meeting with the click of a button and send that live stream, complete with captions, to your preferred streaming platform.

Fast, efficient and scalable, Lexi is the world’s leading automated captioning solution. Its machine learning workflows achieve up to 98% accuracy – far exceeding that of free captions offered in virtual platforms.

The key to Lexi’s high accuracy is its ground-breaking Topic Models feature, which allows it to recognise distinctive vocabulary and phrases, as well as observe context. And combined with our iCap Translate solution, Lexi can translate into a range of languages.

Easily caption conference room displays with iCap Viewer

If you’re looking for an enhanced viewing experience for in-room displays, you can also combine Lexi with Ai-Media’s iCap Viewer.

Unlike standard presentation platforms, iCap Viewer allows you to add captions while keeping all presentation content fully visible. It scales input video down by 15 percent, providing the option to place captions above or below the video aera. Font, size, text colour and more are 100% customizable.

With captions offering so many benefits, it’s a no brainer to add them to your events and meetings. Visit us online to see how Ai-Media can simplify the process for you.

