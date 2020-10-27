Fresh & FIX8Group shortlisted for the Event Technology Awards

Bentley chose the prestigious Geneva Motor Show to launch its ‘radical’ new concept car: the EXP 100 GT. Inspired by the elements of travel – the light above, air around and the earth beneath – the supercar is designed to stimulate the senses and offer an incredible driving adventure.

Bentley and its creative partners, including the Fresh Approach agency, approached FIX8Group to create a memorable launch experience, immersing the audience in a three-zone multi-sensory, interactive environment congruous with the car’s visionary design.

In the solution, pre-planning and pre-visualisation was key. The most advanced VR was utilised to create a fully immersive, interactive 3D model of the stand, enabling the client to get a true sense of the space.

The EXP 100 GT was lit by four Ayrton Huracán-X fixtures, allowing for flexibility in control and design. The car was enveloped by a horseshoe-shaped, hi-res LED wall utilsing ROE Diamond 2.6 panels, driven by Brompton SX40’s, allowing a screen resolution of 6144*2112px. Maximising the brand message was enabled on the best possible canvas. Twin 30,000 lumen laser projectors turned the car itself into a projection surface, ensuring it remained the centrepiece of the stand.

In the secondary zones, a custom-built RFID tool was commissioned which enabled visitors to place objects on a plinth, which in turn triggered visual content via LED tape. A device was installed to disperse relevant aromas within the space – such as the scent of pine when video content showed the EXP 100 GT driving.

