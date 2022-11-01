FIXR shortlisted for Best Ticketing Technology at the Event Technology Awards 2022

FIXR is excited to be a Best Ticketing Technology finalist at the Event Technology Awards.



On a mission to give event organisers the business information tools they need to succeed, FIXR’s technology is intuitive and insights-led. Making events accessible to everyone is at the heart of the company’s values.



From side hustles to student unions, the technology is free for event organisers, with a commitment to keeping booking fees as low as possible for ticket buyers. The student market is where FIXR started and they now are the largest ticketing provider in student nightlife. Which is why some of the biggest leisure and entertainment venues in the UK have adopted FIXR including Rekom, Revolution Bars Group PLC and Brighton Pier Group PLC.



Empowering event organisers to think and act like businesses, whatever their size or budget, means success can be repeated. FIXR’s market-leading technology includes sales insights and marketing tools. Recently released features such as the new Rep Platform connect event organisers with reps who sell tickets on their behalf.



FIXR were the first ticketing company to respond to iOS 14, updating their Ticket Shop website integration technology to ensure event organisers can continue to optimise their Facebook ad campaigns. Social media integrations include the ability to add Facebook, TikTok and Snapchat pixels to a FIXR account for better audience targeting and reporting. Event organisers use FIXR to tap into their core audience of 18-30 year old ticket buyers, driving sales and building a committed community, online and IRL.

