Fever shortlisted for best use of technology for marketing an event at Event Technology Awards 2022

By
Adam Parry
-
0
110

Fever is the leading global live entertainment discovery platform, enabling millions of people to discover the best experiences in their cities every day. Through its technology, Fever empowers event organisers and creators of experiences, generating new trends of demand, attracting consumers, and curating content that seeks to inspire audiences across the globe. 

Fever’s mission is to democratise access to culture and live entertainment. From immersive exhibitions, interactive theatrical experiences, festivals, and intimate concerts to molecular cocktail pop-ups and gastronomic adventures, Fever’s unique ecosystem leverages the power of data in the event industry, disrupting the live entertainment sector through technology.

Adam Parry
Author: Adam Parry

Adam is the co-founder and editor of www.eventindustrynews.com Adam, a technology evangelist also organises Event Tech Live, Europe’s only show dedicated to event technology and the Event Technology Awards. Both events take place in November, London.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.